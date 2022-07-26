Rachel Bilson loves fashion so much she doesn’t use a stylist

ads

Actress Rachel Bilson is most famous for her performance on the series. the oc Last year, she even launched a podcast to revisit the show with her former co-star. As a celebrity, she spends a lot of time on red carpets. But unlike many of his fellow artists, Bilson does not employ a stylist for his appearances.

Rachel Bilson rose to fame with ‘The OC’

Rachel Bilson made her screen debut in the early 2000s. In 2003, she appeared in the pilot episode of the oc as a guest star. She played Summer Roberts, with whom Seth Cohen has a crush. But she wouldn’t stay in the background for long.

Summer soon became a bigger part of the show, and Bilson joined the main cast. She continued to be a star the oc throughout the execution of the program. While the cast went their separate ways, Bilson has reconnected with many through his podcast, Welcome to the OC, B——!

Bilson is also known for minor roles on other notable television shows. she appeared in buffy the vampire slayer Y how i met your mother. After the oc., got its own series, dixie deer.

Rachel Bilson doesn’t have a stylist

As an actress, Bilson spends a lot of time having her picture taken. She attends award shows, premieres, and other events related to the industry. There, celebrities are judged by what they wear. But according to Vogue, Bilson is one of the few celebrities who doesn’t have a stylist. Or at least, she didn’t in 2010.

“I really dress alone,” Bilson explained. “I have been known to put a necklace in my hair. That’s what dressing should be. It’s about having fun and experimenting. I think you either enjoy it or you don’t, and I do.”

Bilson doesn’t just love dressing up on her own. Her love for fashion also extended to creation. In 2008, she collaborated with DKNY on a youth denim line called Edie Rose for DKNY Jeans.

Some of Rachel Bilson’s iconic looks

Bilson has made some very unique fashion decisions over the years. Considering when she became famous, many recognize her from her appearance in the early 2000s, which most would agree was a strange time in the world of fashion. For example, she indulged in the trend of dressing over jeans. Bilson also liked to mix and match her accessories.

Glamor lists many of Bilson’s iconic looks, with many signature blazers and other items from the era. One fashion moment that stands out involves a mixed-print outfit she wore to a Milan show in 2011. The same year, Bilson attended a CW party in a ruffled pink dress. She completed the outfit with a designer clutch and a black blazer.

Other highlights include a pink leopard-print dress that Bilson once wore with a Burberry leather jacket over it. But despite his questionable appearance, the actor does not regret his period-specific fashion. “I’m fine with that,” he told InStyle in 2021. “I’m young and it was a choice. And a strong choice at that!”

