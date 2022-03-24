Rachel Green’s favorite dress returns in FRIENDS; it is the one that will be used the most in spring – summer 2022

return the fashion of the 90’s for the spring-summer 2022 season and the proof is Rachel Green’s favorite dress in Friends. This is one of the favorite series of an entire generation, which is why Jennifer Aniston also imposed fashion.

It’s about a black dress minimalist that triumphed in the nineties and everything indicates that it will happen again. The firms Miu Miu Balmain and Nensi Dojaka are taking it up again in their fashion shows and it is going viral.

This is the dress that Rachel Green wore in Friends

That black dress constantly worn by Rachel Green during the 10 seasons of the series and applied it for both serious and more casual events.

In this way both the Colour Like the model, they became essential in her wardrobe and she returns for 2022. The dress is simple and is currently defined as minimalist due to its 90s inspiration.

The motto of this type of wardrobe is: “less is more”. In addition, the black color details its silhouette with thin straps and a halter neckline. It is a flattering dress with spring-summer looks.

The tone black it remains although the design along with the neckline varies by brand and designer. As well as Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston has also shown on several occasions that it is essential to have a black dress in the wardrobe.

chp