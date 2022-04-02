Entertainment

Rachel Lindsay discusses her infamous interview with former ‘Bachelor’ host: Chris Harrison wouldn’t ‘take the bait’

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Rachel Lindsay has long been a fan favorite for The Bachelor franchise. As the star of Season 13 of High schoolLindsay rose to fame for her outspoken nature and willingness to share details of her personal life with fans.

However, his conversation with Single host Chris Harrison in the spring of 2021 really made her a pop culture talking point. The heated interview made headlines everywhere and led to Harrison choosing to take a break from the franchise that made him a household name.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Alex Morgan gives San Diego Wave FC their first win | Tijuana News

2 seconds ago

Jim Carrey retires from acting: “That’s enough”

9 mins ago

Daniel Radcliffe: The ‘anti-star’ of Hollywood despite the fame that ‘Harry Potter’ gave him

11 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar reveals the best kept secret of her diet

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button