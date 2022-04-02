Rachel Lindsay discusses her infamous interview with former ‘Bachelor’ host: Chris Harrison wouldn’t ‘take the bait’

Rachel Lindsay has long been a fan favorite for The Bachelor franchise. As the star of Season 13 of High schoolLindsay rose to fame for her outspoken nature and willingness to share details of her personal life with fans.

However, his conversation with Single host Chris Harrison in the spring of 2021 really made her a pop culture talking point. The heated interview made headlines everywhere and led to Harrison choosing to take a break from the franchise that made him a household name.

In a recent interview on the all iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino, Lindsay talked about the interview and how things went with Harrison.

On February 9, 2021, Extra correspondent Lindsay sat down with Harrison for an interview. At one point, the 36-year-old asked Harrison what he thought about some racially charged photos of Rachael Kirkconnell at a “pre-war party” that had recently made headlines.

I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago, that’s all…I guess? These girls dressed up and went to a party and had a great time, they were 18 years old. Now does that make it right? I don’t know Rachel, you tell me. Where was this lens? Was that lens available? Were we all looking through it in 2018? I dont know.”

Although Harrison told Lindsay that he was not “defending” Kirkconnell’s actions, many took to social media to criticize Harrison’s response. Lindsay herself rebuked him during the interview. She told him the photos didn’t look good.

Lindsay was just doing her job during the interview with Harrison.

In the aftermath of the interview, Lindsay expressed her distaste for the reality franchise. Not long afterward, Harrison himself decided to walk away from the Single franchise. In a recent chat with Danny Pellegrino at his all iconic podcast, Lindsay talked about the interview.

“With the Chris Harrison situation, the fallout was beyond Bachelor Nation,” he said. greater learning the co-host explained. “My name was affiliated to cancel culture. ‘Rachel Lindsay canceled Chris Harrison’, which couldn’t be further from the truth. So that became too much, and it fed the audience.”

Lindsay noted that the situation and the backlash became so “troubling” that she decided she had no choice but to walk away from the franchise for good.

Pellegrino defended Lindsay, noting that she was largely just “doing her job” by interviewing Harrison at the time. “I almost felt like people were acting out or thinking, maybe without seeing the context of the clip, that you were doing a ‘stuck moment’ or something. It wasn’t that at all,” Pellegrino said.

What did Rachel Lindsay say about Chris Harrison not ‘taking the bait’?

Later during the podcast, Lindsay spoke more about her infamous interview with Harrison. She admitted that he entered the interview without thinking of tricking him into condemning himself. Rather, the former reality star “asked the hottest question related to the franchise at the time.”

“I just popped the question,” Lindsay explained. “He went on and on and on. Once he followed through, I tried to help him, right? ‘Well, Chris, what if I was at that party? Who would I dress up as? [He] didn’t take the bait. He didn’t bite it.

Although Harrison apologized to Lindsay for the backlash the interview caused, it seems things didn’t go much further between the two. In a November 2021 interview on the Ellen Pompeo podcast, Lindsay noted that she had not personally spoken with Harrison since his talk aired.

for fans of the Single franchise, the incident remains one of the most scandalous events of recent years. Harrison had been hosting the popular dating reality show for nearly 20 years when he retired.

