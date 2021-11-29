Rachel McAdams: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Rachel McAdams she is one of the best actresses of her generation that the movie star system could wish for. Beautiful, sexy, charismatic and ironic, the Canadian actress has been able to give added value to films that have made the history of cinema. Acting has always been his passion and his career continues to undergo a surge that does not seem to stop, continuing to be famous all over the world and managing to conquer a large part of the public.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Rachel McAdams.

Rachel McAdams: her films and TV series

1He acted in famous films. The film debut of the actress takes place in 2002 with the film by Paolo Virzì, My Name is Tanino, where she plays Sally, the American girl who makes Gaetano lose his head. His notoriety makes a great leap forward after starring in the film in 2004 Mean Girls, playing Regina George, the main antagonist of the film. From here on, his career is a continuous crescendo: in 2004 he takes part in The pages of our life, the year following 2 wedding singles – Wedding Crashers, while in 2007 he starred in Arsenic and old sugared almonds and in 2009 he works in A sudden love. But it didn’t end there, because its success continued with films like Sherlock Holmes (2009), Midnight in Paris (2011), To the Wonder (2012), Matter of time (2013), Under the Hawaiian sky (2015), Southpaw – The ultimate challenge (2015) and The Spotlight case (2015). Among the latest films we remember the debut in the Marvel universe with Doctor Strange (2016), and then starred in Disobedience (2017), Game Night – Guess Who Dies Tonight? (2018) and Eurovision Song Contest – The history of the Fire Saga (2020).

2. He has also acted in some television works. The acting debut comes for McAdams with an episode of the third season of the children’s series The famous Jett Jackson. She then became a film actress, over the years she has made only a few forays into television, starring in the film When forgiveness is a condemnation (2002) and in the series Slings and Arrows (2003-2005). He then returned to the small screen in the second season of the series True Detective, playing detective Ani Bezzerides alongside the actors Colin Farrell And Vince Vaugh.

3. She was nominated for an Academy Award. After years of being nominated primarily for awards such as the Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards and Satellite Awards, in 2016 the actress finally earned her first Academy Award nomination. Thanks to the movie The Spotlight case in fact she was one of the five candidates for Best Supporting Actress. While not winning the award, went to Alicia Vikander, that event contributed to a renewed popularity for McAdams.

Rachel McAdams in Doctor Strange

4. She was the first choice for the role. In the Marvel movie Doctor Strange, interpreted by Benedict Cumberbatch, the actress played the role of Christine Palmer, colleague of the protagonist and his sentimental interest. McAdams was originally approached to play the role of Pepper Potts in Iron Man, but he refused. When offered a new chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress didn’t think twice.

5. She wasn’t sure about reprising the role for the sequel. As his character had been treated rather loosely in Doctor Strange, the actress had expressed little interest in returning to the sequel as well. In December 2020, however, the actress confirmed her presence in the cast of Doctor Stange in the multiverse of madness, thus denying his initial skepticism.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

6. Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling: hate before love. The two Canadian actors met on the set of the film The pages of our life, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, and it seems that the relations between them were very tense. The director himself, Nick Cassavetes, revealed that the two young actors really talked about it all, not being able to stand each other and, it seems, even coming to blows. Gosling himself revealed how he had initially tried to get the actress fired so that a replacement could be found.

7. From hatred to love, the step was short for the two actors. If in the beginning the relationship between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling it was far from well, it was after the making of the film that the two made the proverb to them “he who hates himself, loves himself“. In fact, from hating each other, the young actors fell madly in love with each other, coming to date for three years. In fact, the relationship lasted from 2004 to 2007, only to be resumed in 2008 and definitively wrecked in the same year. It seems that the two actors, however, have remained on excellent terms, so much so that they often hear themselves on the phone.

Rachel McAdams is not on Instagram

8. Does not have a profile on the social network. The actress has repeatedly shown herself to be particularly careful to protect her private life from the invasion of today’s media. Also for this reason it has decided not to be present on the many social networks available today, such as Instagram. This allows her not to have to be constantly in the spotlight even for her most daily or personal moments. Her fans, however, can find several fan pages dedicated to McAdams, through which they can always stay updated on the work activities of the actress.

Rachel McAdams: boyfriend, son and private life

9. She had a child with her new partner. On April 10, 2018, McAdams became a mother for the first time to a child that her boyfriend had Jamie Linder, a screenwriter, to whom she has been romantically linked since 2016. The two have never shown themselves too much to the public, leading a rather reserved life away from the spotlight. Moreover, since she became a mother, McAdams has proved even more protective of both herself and those of the child.

Rachel McAdams in 2020

10. Rachel McAdams has some new movies in the works. Since having the baby in 2018, the actress has partially thinned out her commitments, so she can focus on the early stages of the baby’s life. In 2020, however, he seems to have resumed his activity in full, having starred in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest – The history of Fire Saga and having two more ready currently in post-production. It is about Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, where she will reprise the role of Dr. Christine Palmer, and Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, comedy for children where Barbara Simon will be.

Sources: IMDb, Biography