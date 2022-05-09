Rachel McAdams Auditioned For This Movie With Chris Evans And Didn’t Get The Role (She’s Not Captain America) – Movie News

Rachel McAdams is one of the actresses with the greatest presence in the MCU despite not playing a superhero. And she’s now herself she’ll be back in ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ but did you know she auditioned for a movie with Chris Evans and she didn’t stick around?

Within Hollywood all kinds of stories happen that well could be part of the multiverse that Marvel Studios has built throughout the years; behind each film there were dozens and even hundreds of auditions that, for different reasons, never materialized. This happened to Rachel McAdams, who was hoping to join Chris Evans in a big-budget movie, but she didn’t take the part for her. A hint: this is not a movie of the Captain America.

even before Hombre de Hierroa film that formally launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, some superhero titles already existed, such as the popular saga of Spider Man by Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguirean idea that 20th Century Fox wanted to replicate.

‘Fantastic Four’ starred Chris Evans as the Human Torch.



This led the studio to release fantastic four, a film that was directed by Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon and… Chris Evans! Yes, since those years he had already been tempted by Marvel superheroes. Does this mean that Rachel McAdams was about to become a member of this super team?

Yes, the protagonist of Matter of time auditioned for the role of Sue Storm, even competing against Elizabeth Banks, Kate Bosworth, Scarlett Johansson, Ali Larter and Julia Stiles. However, the studio ended up casting Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman and the rest is history.

Rachel McAdams was about to play Sue Storm.



Although we must mention that Rachel McAdams also constantly crossed paths with Marvel Comics superheroes and, although she never got a role with superpowers (at least until now), she was chosen to play Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange and of course, right now he’s back with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

can you imagine Rachel McAdams as Sue Storm sharing scenes with Chris Evans as the Human Torch?