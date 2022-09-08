Rachel McAdams’ career and talent recognized in Las Vegas

As one of Hollywood’s biggest Canadian stars, Rachel McAdams was recognized in Las Vegas with Cinemacon’s ‘Vanguard’ award, having walked the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel’s ‘Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. And with the upcoming premiere of ‘Are you There God? It’s Me Margaret’, was the perfect moment to remember the best moments of his career as the modern classics of ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Notebook’, before ‘Wedding Crashers’, ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’, ‘Midnight in Paris ‘ or ‘Sherlock Holmes’ and ‘The Vow’, in addition to the Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the award-winning ‘Spotlight’. Advertising How do you react when people remind you of the best moments of your career? I don’t even realize that I have so much to celebrate, but… it all adds up. I feel that I am just beginning and that is why I cannot stop smiling when they talk to me about rewarding my career. Of course, it is an honor and I can only say that I feel very lucky to have been able to work as an actress for so long. In ‘The Notebook’ your character didn’t remember anything from his past. How good is your memory today? Advertising With my sister we always comment on how good we are at remembering the numbers of the clothes we wear at a certain time. “I remember you wore a pink dress…”. And I always laugh because we don’t remember the important things, only the little details. I’m very good at remembering minute details but I’m very bad at knowing what happened in, say, January 1995. I have no idea.

I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT

Let's see What is your first memory of acting?

In acting, the best memory I have is probably what led me to do this job. He was playing a fairy in 'Midsummer Night's Dream. He was 12 years old. It was a performance in front of my family and friends outside the Greek amphitheater, a magical place. I will never be able to forget waking up like a fairy with the sun rising through the trees when my family and friends were there, while I thought I was in paradise, and I wanted to continue doing the same, the rest of my life. I will never forget that moment. I even remember the music they were playing. I even remember the towel which was also my cape and my wings.

Is there a moment in your life that you would not like to forget at all?

When I was very young and not even 4 years old yet… I remember going to the hospital the day my sister was born. We went shopping for a present for her and my dad let me pick out one of the toy animals for her and I was so excited. I guess it's one of my earliest memories and I'd love to keep it.

And the first memory of a love scene or your first kiss in front of a camera?

My first kiss on camera was fabulous. I was filming in Italy and I had to kiss this person on the beach in Sicily. It was called 'My Name is Tanino'. It was my first film, right after I finished drama school.

You was nervous?…

I wasn't nervous at all. On the contrary, it was something quite sweet and very direct.

“As soon as they told me that they wanted to invite me to Las Vegas to give me an award, I immediately said “I’m going, for sure”, said the actress.

'CINEMA'

Did you hesitate at any point when they called you to give you the 'Vanguard' award in Las Vegas?

I didn't even have time to think about it. As soon as they told me that they wanted to invite me to Las Vegas to give me an award, I immediately said "I'm going, for sure".

Was it also the first time you stepped foot in a movie theater since the pandemic?

It was unbelievable, but actually I had already been to another movie theater the weekend before. I still remember that I started to cry with happiness, just to be sitting, watching a simple comedy, in a movie theater, again. That's why it was so exciting to be at an event like Cinemacon, with people so passionate about welcoming us back to a movie theater, watching movies together, again.

What does the word 'cinema' mean to Rachel McAdams?

I feel like it could be the title of a good song. (In English) there are many words to define such a special experience: Motion pictures, talkies, shows, feature films, flicks. But I like to call it 'cinema', a word that feels artistic, very unique, extraordinary and also inspiring.

Streaming or cinema?

Movie theater, no doubt. When I was young, in my small town in Canada, there was nothing more luxurious and nothing better than going to the movies.

Did you miss the experience of going to the movies during quarantine?

Very much. I've missed the last two years without going to the movies so much… the truth is, I hadn't thought about it until I went, for the first time, to see this new film by Nicolás Cage, at a movie theater in a mall in the suburbs of Georgia.

Do your children like movies as much as you?

I have two children who don't help me much to go to the movies lately… sometimes I feel like they hold me back from going out. But I can't wait to wear them and see their eyes… I'm going to cry… my son already loves movies. It's scary.

I guess in my youth I dreamed of winning an Oscar, but not anymore… I can’t think about that. I have to work without thinking about the results, without thinking “This is an Oscar-style performance.” I don’t think it will help anyone.” Rachel McAdams, actress.

Your eldest son is 4 years old. Would you like him to be a film actor too or a screenwriter like his father, Jamie Linden?

I don't know what it can become. But I can't wait to take him, to see how he also falls in love with the experience, in the same way that I do. To finally understand that magic word that is cinema. It means a lot to me… just as it means a lot to a whole generation of young people who will also be able to go to the movies to live the experience of seeing 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret', on a giant screen. I am very grateful that they can transport us with the cinema to a different place or time, seeing a story that we can recognize and understand. Of course, cinema is magical.

What can you tell about 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret',?

It is a story that transcends time and connects us from generation to generation. It allows us to experience all the moments and memories that are so special to Margaret. A lot of people grew up with that book, at those times in our lives where we were starting to wonder if we're normal, if we're good enough, or when we're going to stop being so incredibly weird.

And the world of superheroes? Is playing Dr. Strange's girlfriend who keeps the human side of her a good way to bring your rom-com style into the Marvel universe?

(laughs) It's like coming full circle… It's really wonderful to work with Benedict Cumberbatch again and again. He would do anything to work with him a million times over. Marvel is also a very special world and I feel like it became even more special with this multiverse that they opened up. It's a real family, a family that sometimes isn't the best, but it's still family. It has everything you would want in a family tree. It's really exciting.

Yes, I am a romantic person.

Do you consider yourself as romantic as your movie characters?

Yes, I am a romantic person.

How would you define a good romantic date then?

Surely it wouldn't be Valentine's Day, for all the pressure it imposes, like a birthday. I prefer the moments when one does not expect it or when one is having a bad day. I like gestures that say something, when your partner knows you well. Things that no one else could think of or do without caring about anyone else. Those are the things that I find most romantic, something that is very personal.

Do you like to plan it or do you expect the other to make the first move?

I think it can work in both cases.

And in the world of romantic comedies, does it bother you when you're compared to Sandra Bullock or Meg Ryan?

I find it quite a compliment when compared to people I admire and respect. Yes. Sounds great.

