Rachel McAdams did not know that she has a viral phrase

It is very common to turn a phrase from a movie into a gif and make it go viral, but Rachel McAdams admits that she did not know hers.

The actress Rachel McAdams is about to be released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where he plays the Dr Christine Palmer. In a recent interview he revealed that he did not know that a phrase of his in the film game night of 2018 went viral. In that scene a man is sucked into a plane engine and she says: Yes! Oh no…he died!

“Wow, thanks!” Said Rachel McAdams. Tell that to my agent. Just kidding. That’s so funny, but wait, just that line or the whole scene? We were on a track in the middle of Georgia and it was probably around 4:00 in the morning, so that may have added to the feeling. I don’t know, but that’s so much fun. Well, thanks for telling me. Good to Know!”.

Game Night (Game Night) was a critical and commercial success.

The film directed by John Francis Daley Y Jonathan Goldstein features a great cast led by Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons Y Michael C Hall.

The story centers on a group of friends who have a tradition of getting together for a great game night. But one day they are involved in a kidnapping and he is not sure if everything that is happening is real or part of some tests that have gone too far.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswe can see Rachel McAdams in the film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaretwhich is about a family moving from the city to the suburbs, and the 11-year-old daughter must navigate new friends, feelings, and the onset of adolescence.