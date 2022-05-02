Rachel McAdams is a style example in a multicolored plaid pleated skirt dress – New Woman

She is known throughout the world for her impeccable work and acting versatility in successful films such as mean girls, The Notebook either spot lightbut besides being a talented and famous actress, Rachel McAdams It is also an example of style when it comes to dressing.

While she’s not one of the celebrities who is seen all the time at events or casual outings, when she does, the Canadian star is in the spotlight for all the right reasons with extremely elegant, feminine and timeless fashion bets.

He did so last Thursday night, April 28, when he attended Lionsgate’s exclusive presentation of his upcoming films at the CinemaCon 2022 in Vegas with a very look ladylike with which, in addition to looking sophisticated, she established herself as a fashion muse.

Rachel McAdams Conquers in Elegant Fall Dress at CinemaCon 2022

According Daily Mail, The 43-year-old interpreter captured all eyes on her arrival on the red carpet of the event, wasting grace in a dress in autumn colors by Tory Burch.

The classic and bright design that McAdams donned, belonging to the pre-fall 2022 collection, featured a knitted turtleneck top in orange tones with diamond pattern.

As well as a high-waisted, mid-length pleated skirt and print of colored pictures like yellow, blue and orange with a red band at the waist to outline the figure.

Rachel elevated her demure outfit with a pair of red strappy high heel sandals with which she took style steps during the ceremony in which she was awarded the Vanguard Award.

“From comedy to drama, romance and action, McAdams has demonstrated for over twenty years a versatility and variety like no other. We are delighted to honor her as this year’s Vanguard Award winner,” Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser said in presenting the award.

As for accessories to her look, the Oscar nominee showed that less is more by adding a luxurious yellow gold diamond ring by Sara Weinstock and a pair of earrings.

Likewise, he finished off the striking styling of airs vintage with a beauty look elegant, wearing a distinguished semi-updo and makeup glam smooth in which her red lips stood out.

In this way, with this ideal fashion bet for autumn, the mother of two once again demonstrated that not only is she the owner of great talent and charisma, but also an exquisite style.

On the other hand, in addition to displaying style and being honest, Rachel McAdams presented the first trailer for his next film at the event Are you there, God? It’s me Margaret.

About the tape, based on the homonymous book by Judy Blume from 1970, he confessed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter what he did not read the novel in which he is inspired during his youth.

“It was really nice to get to that later in life as a mother. because I was playing the mother character and I was looking at it through that lens.”he stated.