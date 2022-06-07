Rachel McAdams’ life before she was famous (and the obsession that “afflicted” her job at McDonald’s)

Robyn Beck / AFP

Rachel McAdams is a talented Hollywood actress, whose latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, brought attention back to her. In the film of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel gives life to Christine Palmeran emergency surgeon who was a colleague and partner of Stephen Strangejust as he did in the first installment of the fiction, in 2016. However, this was not the only role in which he stood out, since She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for spot light, among other nominations and awards he received. But not everyone knows that Before she was famous, she worked at a McDonald’s..

In addition to her participation in the production of Marvel, the actress had a series of jobs that increased her popularity. Along with roles in movies Sherlock Holmeswas also in other productions that were widely seen as Mean Girls, The Notebook, Midnight in Paris and A Matter of Time, among many others. In 2020, she had also starred in a movie of Netflix. However, many are unaware that before becoming widely recognized in the art world, the actress worked in the American fast food restaurant franchise.

Rachel McAdams worked at a fast food chain before becoming famous (Michael Tran / AFP /)

To begin with, the road to success of Rachel McAdams It was not easy at all, since initially she never imagined being an actress, but was focused on becoming the best in figure skating for which he trained constantly from the age of four. However, when she was seven years old, she saw a group of children in a play at school, something that quickly caught her attention.

After telling her parents, they signed her up for Disney and Shakespeare summer camps, and from the age of 12 he participated in the productions of the Original Kids Theater Company, London. As a teenager, he directed children’s theater productions. At the same time, he continued his participation in skating until he was 18 years old, and won regional awards. But, because the money was not enough at age 16 he worked at a McDonald’s.

How was the experience of Rachel McAdams in McDonald’s

During an interview with Glamor, the actress revealed that she worked at a McDonald’s in Canada before becoming a Hollywood star. “For a good three years. My sister and brother worked there. She was my manager!”he stated.

In addition, Rachel said that she was encouraged to work in this place because at that time, when she was 16 years old, she was directing a children’s theater and the money was not enough to pay all his bills.

He also recounted what it was like to belong to the franchise. “It was a great place to work but I had a bit of OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) with hand washing and just didn’t have the time. They said, ‘Hey, drive-thru is going backwards. Stop washing your hands!’ I was not a great employee“, he pointed. But that was not the only drawback of him; since, on one occasion, the actress broke the orange juice machine.

