Rachel McAdams Reveals Marvel Misinformed Her

In a recent interview, Rachel McAdams explained how Marvel Studios misinformed him about what his role would be like reprising as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Notice of spoilers.

McAdams explained that despite only two variants of his character appearing, he was originally told there would be three. The actress was also promised that this time, Christine would be a completely different person with a different life experience.

It changed a little bit from what I was originally told, which was that it would be three different versions, and in the end we ended up with two different versions. But they said that I would play a very different version of the Christine Palmer that I played in the first film, that she was not an ER doctor, but a completely different person with a completely different life experience.

The actress continued talking about her new look, with a different uniform from those related to the world of medicine and with a different hair color. Furthermore, she also revealed that she really enjoyed her having action scenes, something that she barely had in the first movie.