Rachel McAdams Reveals Marvel Misinformed Her
In a recent interview, Rachel McAdams explained how Marvel Studios misinformed him about what his role would be like reprising as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Notice of spoilers.
McAdams explained that despite only two variants of his character appearing, he was originally told there would be three. The actress was also promised that this time, Christine would be a completely different person with a different life experience.
It changed a little bit from what I was originally told, which was that it would be three different versions, and in the end we ended up with two different versions. But they said that I would play a very different version of the Christine Palmer that I played in the first film, that she was not an ER doctor, but a completely different person with a completely different life experience.
The actress continued talking about her new look, with a different uniform from those related to the world of medicine and with a different hair color. Furthermore, she also revealed that she really enjoyed her having action scenes, something that she barely had in the first movie.
Something where he can do a little more damage, action-wise. He’s definitely in a world a little more fantastical than the world of the ER in New York.
I love doing action. I love being physical as an actress. I find it takes me out of my comfort zone and there’s always something amazing that comes out of it. I grew up playing sports, so it’s good to use your body and see if it still works like it used to. And people love those things, so it’s very satisfying to be able to participate in that way.