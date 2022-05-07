Rachel McAdams Says ‘Mean Girls’ Line Is Still Her Most Famous Movie Quote

Rachel McAdams has said that a line from Mean Girls remains the most quoted of her career.

The actress, who played Regina George on the seminal teen comedy, recently reflected on the most memorable lines she’s ever had to say.

McAdams was asked on The Hollywood Reporter if he would win a viral quote from 2018’s ‘Game Night,’ in which he says, “Oh no, he’s dead!” ‘Mean Girls’.

“Stop trying to make fetch happen” is still the lead,” replied McAdams, laughing about the film’s legacy.

Rachel McAdams recently returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness.

“I try to go with the flow on these things, and everything works for a reason. There are real masterminds working in the MCU,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I really enjoyed the experience of the first one for what it was, and it was wonderful and exciting and amazing to be here again. So I did it with gratitude, and here we are.”

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, NME wrote: “There’s a fine line between fan-service and…Space Jam 2.

“Although Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise that eats itself, it’s a meta-food that is mostly funny, scary, visually bombastic and crazy.”