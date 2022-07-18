Rachel McAdams talks about her role in the MCU

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 5

Dr. Stephen Strange opens a portal to the multiverse by using a forbidden spell. Now his team must face a huge threat. In the film, Rachel McAdams plays Christine Palmer, and to delve into her role in this premiere, the actress gave the following details:

Was it exciting to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Rachel: I loved the first movie so much when I saw it. I remember seeing her at the premiere at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. There was so much energy there and people seemed to really fall in love with her. And I loved it. So to think that you can dive back into that world and see how these characters evolve, see how Strange takes the lessons he learns in the first one and pours them into this one, and learn where his and my character’s setbacks are as well. . To see the brilliance of possibilities in this world, especially in the Multiverse, just think of the crazy places he’s going to go. It’s exciting to see everything open up even more.

Is it a unique challenge keeping up with the MCU?

Rachel: Yes, exactly. I mean there’s a lot going on across the universe in the span of a single movie that has nothing to do with your character. But the cobwebs are huge. So I definitely went back and watched some of the Avengers movies to reacquaint myself with the Blip and what would have happened to my character off-screen during that time.

I think it’s important to go over all the different dramas that happened over the years. It’s crazy that it’s been five years since DOCTOR STRANGE. There is a lot to learn and contribute, a lot of history and background to bring to this film.

What is it like to play a character again?

Rachel: It’s a great gift to be able to return to the same character, especially when you don’t necessarily expect it. It’s like a reunion with an old friend or something. And you dream of her again. It’s always a bit bittersweet to put a character on a shelf and think she’ll never come out again. So it was cool to think that these characters stay alive for all this time and that they can resurface at any time. That gives us infinite possibilities.

You always look back and think, “Oh, I wish I had done that. I wish I had incorporated this into the character.” Sometimes it’s only when you get away from the character that you can see him clearly. Or you see it on the big screen, when he’s finished, and you’re like, “Oh, I completely misread it. I wish I could do it again.” So, it’s also a kind of wish fulfillment that’s at stake.

In this story, we go back quite a bit and then we meet them at Christine’s wedding, and she’s not going to marry Strange. She is marrying a pediatrician and has moved on with her life after the Blip. I think it’s a very beautifully written scene by Michael Waldron, where you can say some of the things that you haven’t had a chance to say. It’s a bit bittersweet. The past returns to some extent, but they also move forward. There’s real closure there, for Christine, anyway.

Did you research Sam Raimi’s previous work?

Rachel: I knew Sam and loved his work before this one. When I heard that he was doing this movie, I thought it would be perfect. And I went back and watched a little bit, although I think I knew what I might be in for. But the good thing about Sam is that he also does unexpected things, so there have been a lot of surprises.

Working with Sam, you realize that he is a great director of actors. He was watching ride to death and I didn’t realize he was in the movie as an actor. So that was a reminder that he’s also an actor and understands what it’s like to be in front of the camera. That really shows when you work with him, particularly on projects like this where a lot of it happens in post-production. You’re on a green screen and there’s a lot going on around you, but it’s not really happening.

Sam is excellent at walking you step by step through what your character should see and experience. He explains everything to you and he shouts it out to you in case you got lost. He is very thorough when it comes to the process of the actor and helps you make it as real as possible. I’m so, so grateful to him for that.

Do you like to do the scenes with wires?

Rachel: Me. I think the more you can do it yourself, the better you can play the emotion behind it and the stakes in the scene. If you have really felt it, the work will be little easier. But wiring is also fun. It’s super fun to be this weightless and have someone else pull your weight for a minute. When else in life could you do something like that? Anything they let me do, I’ll do.

It’s great to be able to do your own wiring, but if something is really dramatic, you have these amazing stunt doubles that can go in. You always see them on set and do a double take, thinking you’ve seen yourself. They always look so exact in their movements.

Where is Christine now?

Rachel: The Christine we spend most of our time with in this movie has put medicine aside. She is more of a research scientist. Her life has been very different for her, so she’s a bit of a different character than Christine in the first movie.

Did you like working with Xóchitl Gómez?

Rachel: Oh, Xochitl is amazing. He has brought great energy and vitality to the film, and a very hopeful character. America, the character he plays, has seen a lot for a girl her age. He has already been through a lot, but he still has a lot of life force for her. And Xochitl sums it up perfectly. It has been so much fun working with her. The days with her are always fun, bright and easy.

Her character, America Chavez, is an amazing character who can jump universes and has power beyond Wanda’s. She has a power that my character has never seen before. So she’s such a wonder and a mystery to everyone around her in this movie, and it’s great to see people trying to deal with her abilities. It’s a pleasure to see her and Benedict, the relationship they formed. Her relationship with Benedict Wong is also great. I think that trio is really special and funny, there are a lot of comedic moments with them.

What was it like playing alternative Christine?

Rachel: Being able to adjust your character like that is a really fun exercise. That’s what we actors like to do: imagine a new life. And how is that reflected in a person? I get to reinvent Christine a little bit, but I also find the essence of her and make sure that she still comes across because ultimately I think she’s still one of the good guys.

There is something more mysterious about her and you don’t know if you can trust her or not. So I think it’s a great starting point, and it was fun for me to play around with it and see how far I could take it. It was fun to explore those moments with Sam.

What was it like working with Benedict again?

Rachel: Working with Benedict is great because I feel like we’ve been able to continue from where we left off. I still can’t believe it’s been five years. He doesn’t feel that way. It seems like we shot the first movie last year and we’re already moving on to the next one. These characters are so established and there’s so much relationship to the characters, you don’t always get that in every movie.

Because that relationship had already been established so well in the first movie, we can really pick it up and carry it forward in this one. It’s exciting to see Benedict reprise the character. I mean he created such an amazing Doctor Strange and he has so many wonderful quirks and qualities. It’s fun to see the moments where the character hasn’t learned his lessons yet and to see that a leopard doesn’t change his spots much.

Benedict is a very fun actor to work with. He works very hard, and yet he is very easy going and fun to be with on set. And he looks so good in that cape. I mean, I don’t know anyone who can wear a cape like that. Capes are usually not that sexy, so he’s really rocking that cape again. I am so happy to meet him again.

How does it feel to be part of the MCU?

Rachel: It is a true honor to be part of the family and to know that you are a piece of this incredible puzzle that continues to discover its way. There are so many talented people working together to make it all add up and make sense, and take people on this incredible journey that seems to last forever. It’s extraordinary to be a part of this and see it grow through all of its different versions. I am very grateful for it.

I had to work hard to get the big picture, but that’s the good thing too. It is a challenge for the public and for the actors. Benedict and I talked about it. It is not an easy thing for an actor. You think it’s going to be jumping over wires and wearing these cool outfits. But it’s a challenge keeping track of everything that’s going on and playing these characters that are multiple characters in one movie.

It’s a great exercise for the brain and it’s a great exercise for an actor to stay sharp. It is also an exercise for your imagination. You know there is going to be something extraordinary in front of you, so you better act like it. You have to do your best because your character will be faced with wild moments.

P: Does Sam make sure you stick to the story and the characters?

A: Sam is very focused on the love story between Strange and Christine, and makes sure that it is always on the line, so that there is a real payoff at the end. It’s interesting. It is excellent in the horror genre; it will explain to you that you are really scared and that this is going to be really terrible and horrible. And the next moment he will say, “Why do you think you can’t connect on a deeper spiritual level here?” And you think, “Okay. Let me try another way.” It’s great because there’s a lot to extract.

We shot a scene at the wedding, just us talking in a bar about the past, about our regrets, about the future. Nothing fantastic happens. It’s just two emotionally naked people facing each other. So that was a nice energy shift in this movie.

What do you hope the audience will experience?

Rachel: I think this movie is going to be a real head breaker and a real brain teaser because you’re jumping universes. Things are opening up a lot and one thing affects the other in a very dramatic way. So, I think it’s going to be fun and challenging in itself to keep track of the multiple characters, the multiple versions of themselves.

