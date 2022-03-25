Rachel McAdams talks about things she’s never seen

In a recent interview, Rachel McAdams spoke about his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unlike what happened in the Doctor Strange original, McAdams said he’s not just wearing scrubs this time around and he’s certainly been a part of things he’s never seen on screen before.

benedict cumberbatch He also talked about playing at least three variants of himself in the sequel, which he thinks has some very bold ideas and some very unexpected conclusions for audiences.

There are some very bold ideas, encounters, and some extraordinary tests for Strange. There are some very unexpected conclusions. It’s fascinating to explore what would happen if there was an alternate reality you could visit and all the mess that could ensue.

But focusing on the main version of the character, Cumberbatch said the sequel has a lot of reckoning and self-discovery for the character.