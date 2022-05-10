Rachel McAdams Was Born In The Same Hospital As Her Famous Ex-Boyfriend – Movie News

The story of this couple was more romantic than the one they played in the well-known love movie.

The Canadian actress made her Hollywood debut with This Body Is Not Mine (2002) and in 2004 rose to fame with her memorable role as Regina George in heavy girls.

McAdams played Allie in The Notebook – the movie that brought us all to tears more than once – in the same year she played Regina George. During the recording of the film, the actress met Ryan Gosling, with whom he had a romantic relationship for three years.

However, before being a couple, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams hated each other. There was even a time when the actor asked the film’s director, Nick Cassavetes, to change actress because he couldn’t stand her. It was unbelievable to many that after so much friction on set, both actors ended up being a couple. But that is not all: both were born in the same hospital!

The actors were born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario in Canada. This is a curious fact in the world of cinema that some fans dominate and that seems to them one of those coincidences of life that rarely occur.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook



Memes have recently been made about McAdams’ involvement in movies about time travel. For example, Midnight in Paris, which recounts the adventures of Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) while on vacation with his fiancée (McAdams) in Paris. Pender discovers that, at midnight, a carriage rides through the streets of the city to take him to other times when he meets famous artists such as Picasso, Dalí and Luis Buñuel.

In Matter of time, Mary (McAdams) is the wife of Tom Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), who at the age of 21 is revealed a secret: the men of the family can travel in time. In addition, the actress also played Clare Abshire in I love you forever, the girlfriend of a boy who suffers from a disease that causes him, yes, to travel through time.

Rachel McAdams in A Matter of Time



But McAdams has also taken his performances in films on this theme to the marvel universe. In the movies of Doctor Strange We see her as Christine Palmer, a doctor and ex-lover of the Sorcerer Supreme Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered last weekend and McAdams reprized the role of the doctor Palmer. Regarding the character in this second installment of the saga, she said that it is a little different from the one in the first film. And he added:

I can reinvent Christine a little bit, but I also find her essence and make sure that it’s still perceived, because I think she’s still one of the good

Rachel McAdams auditioned for this movie with Chris Evans and didn’t get the part (she’s not Captain America)

Have you already seen the doctor Palmer in the new Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?