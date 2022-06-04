Rachel McAdams Was Inspired By This Male Character To Play Regina George In ‘Mean Girls’ – Movie News

Did you know? Our favorite queen bee was inspired by this Hollywood character to bring Regina George to life.

Next year it will be two decades since heavy girls made it to the big screen. His charismatic, genuine and villainous characters earned a place in pop culture from the first week of its release. Did you know that Regina George is inspired by this Alec Baldwin character?

Just as you read it! During the filming of the Tina Fey movie, Rachel McAdams was advised to cast the character of the queen bee in Blake’s Glengarry Glen Rossa 1992 drama that put a real estate agent’s office at the center of its story.

Regina George is inspired by Alec Baldwin’s character in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’



The tension in the film was almost palpable, the story was about these four agents who were threatened to keep their jobs, pressuring them to meet the company’s millionaire expectations in just two days. To inspire them in their amendment, the company sent Blake, a motivational speaker with very violent practices, played by Alec Baldwin, the actor who finds himself in the eye of the storm after the accidental murder of Halyna Hutchins.

One of the most memorable monologues of this character is when he threatens the real estate agents to meet their goals, He abuses them with all kinds of adjectives and tells them that the prize for the winner is a Cadillac, the second is a set of kitchen knives and the third is permanent dismissal..

It seems that Rachel McAdams took the advice very seriously, because Regina George is today, along with Blake, the archetype of a dictator on the big screen, the one who uses perverse psychology to break those he hates the most.. Although yes, we cannot deny that the Mean Girls character made us laugh more than once and we all enjoyed seeing her rise and fall within the group of the most popular girls in high school.

McAdams has been asked on multiple occasions where he thinks the character would be in modern times, to which he has replied that he has no idea. However, the actress has several options in mind: “Maybe she had 10 children, although she is very selfish for that. Maybe she ended up being the coach of the Lacrosse team,” she explained in an interview for the media. AND! News.

Now you can see Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa film directed by Sam Raimi in which he was supposed to have three different versions of his character although in the end they were narrowed down to just two. Doc Strange 2 already on cinemas throughout Mexico.