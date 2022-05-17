Rachel Weisz, a successful actress

Havana, Cuba.- Currently 52 years old, Rachel Weisz can say that she is a successful woman, with a solid career as a British-American actress.

Great impact caused his work in the film The favouritefrom 2018, which gave her an Oscar nomination, but was beaten by Regina King with Beale Street Bluesalthough Rachel Hannah Weisz then won the BAFTA, Satellite, and Critics awards, seconding the great Olivia Colman, for this period film.

The loyal gardenerunder the baton of Fernando Meirelles, made her an Oscar winner in 2005, alongside Ralph Fiennes, plus the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild award.

It all started in 1994, when he joined the cast of Machineand the following year he participated in “stolen beauty”.

Over time, critics have considered the model as “an exceptional actress”, with achievements also in feature films “The lovely bones (2009), and above all Agorawhich that same year earned her the Goya award.

We have seen her in adventures like The Mummyfrom 1999, and That boy, a drama where he accompanies Hugh Grant (2002). Another drama to highlight is The man who came from the sea (1997).

Weisz holds the Order of the British Empire. We recently saw her in the action tape black widowwith Scarlett Johansson.

Others: The Bourne Legacy, Locust Y bent.