Rachel Zagler reacts to victory by sharing an absurd coincidence!

Rachel Zagler it was the youngest actress to win the Golden Globes yesterday evening – January 9th. At just 20 years old and making her debut in a role for the big screen, Zagler has indeed beaten far more famous rivals – including Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard – to win the award as M.Best actress in a comedy movie musical. In the role of the protagonist Maria in the remake of West Side Story signed Steven Spielberg has in fact conquered everyone. As is well known, however, the ceremony took place without stars or live TV due to the controversy that overwhelmed the HFPA.

The winners, therefore, had to entrust their comments and reactions to social networks. The young “Maria” was among the first to release a post on Twitter, sharing with fans a strange coincidence regarding the date of the ceremony: “I was cast as Maria in West Side Story on 1/9/19 and just won a Golden Globe for that performance on 1/29/9. Life is very strange ”. West Side Story allowed the triumph of another very young actress, Ariana DeBose, awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role of exuberant but determined Anita. And speaking of coincidences, too Rita Moreno – Anita’s first performer – had won a Golden Globe, and later an Oscar, for her role in the original 1961 film.

i got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange. – rachel zegler (she / her / hers) (@rachelzegler) January 10, 2022

Steven Spielberg’s remake then triumphed in the category Best Comedy / Musical Film. With three awards, the film appears to be among the most awarded of the evening, on a par with The power of the dog (Best Drama, Best Director – Jane Champion – and Best Supporting Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee). West Side Story it was unanimously appreciated by the public and critics, who praised the measured direction, the respect for the songs and the actor’s performances. With these assumptions, the film is preparing to be one of frontrunner for the next Oscars – whose nominations will be announced on February 8th.

