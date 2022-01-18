Rachel Zegler apologizes to Britney Spears after “acting” her tweets in a video

Rachel Zegler he asked publicly excuse me to Britney Spears after a video posted online a few days ago in which he read the singer’s tweets as if it were the text of an audition.

The West Side Story star had in fact “interpreted” the messages with which the pop queen attacked her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and the video sparked negative reactions from social media users.

Maria’s interpreter in West Side Story has now wanted to clarify the situation. Rachel Zegler tweeted: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Britney Spears and have always cheered for her. Even though I had no intention of disrespecting her, I should have thought about how the video could be interpreted and I am so sorry to have upset or disappointed someone“.

The actress added: “This is not a situation to be faced lightly and we should all support Britney in this important period”

Rachel then concluded by emphasizing by stating: “Thanks for listening to me and a big thank you to all the people who held me responsible“.

Zegler had deleted the video, but it was shared online many times, fueling the controversy.

Britney Spears these days is publicly discussing with her younger sister Jamie Lynn who she believes has exploited her legal problems and with her father in her favor, even from an economic point of view.

Rachel Zegler, after West Side Story, will soon be the protagonist of the live-action film dedicated to the story of Snow White.