Entertainment

Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the set | Disney | Gal Gadot | Films

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read

As was confirmed a few months ago, Rachel Zegler will be the next Snow White in the long-awaited live-action film of the animated classic by Disney and the first image of the characterized actress has already appeared on the recording set of the film that will be directed by Mark Webb. The latter, in a statement, had already highlighted the “extraordinary vocal abilities” and also pointed out that “his strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering joy in this fairy tale.”

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 7 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It’s not from Netflix: the series that Marvel canceled after its first season

4 mins ago

Prodigy’s Estate announces posthumous album as latest rapper’s solo catalog returns to streaming

5 mins ago

Eugenio Derbez remembers that when he arrived in the US other migrants gave him food

15 mins ago

“Flames of Vengeance” premieres on Flix

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button