Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the set | Disney | Gal Gadot | Films

As was confirmed a few months ago, Rachel Zegler will be the next Snow White in the long-awaited live-action film of the animated classic by Disney and the first image of the characterized actress has already appeared on the recording set of the film that will be directed by Mark Webb. The latter, in a statement, had already highlighted the “extraordinary vocal abilities” and also pointed out that “his strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering joy in this fairy tale.”

First look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Photo: @Out of Focus/Facebook

Why has Rachel Zegler been the victim of attacks after agreeing to be Snow White?

The young actress has had to constantly face racist attacks for being selected for the role, but she did not hesitate to defend herself and took advantage of the criticism to encourage a necessary conversation about it.

This Disney princess usually introduces herself, as her name suggests, with very white skin and dark hair. Since the actress is Latin, many people assured that Disney’s decision was just to look good.

Rachel Zegler stated that she can “be a Latin princess.” Photo: Disney/@rachelzegler/Instagram

Rachel Zegler defends herself as Snow White

In an interview for Variety, Rachel Zegler spoke about it: “Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow White of Latin descent, although she is really loved in Spanish-speaking countries.”

“But particularly you don’t see people who look like me or me playing roles like that. When it was announced, it was such a big thing that it was trending on Twitter for days because all the people were angry.”

“We need to love them (those who complained about their election) to steer them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I am very excited to do. I can be a Latin princess.” Zegler added.

When is “Snow White” released?

Disney has been developing this film since 2016, the same one that will join the real-action projects that “The House of the Mouse” will premiere soon (between 2022 and 2023). This new version of the animated classic is awaited with expectation, which will have another renowned actress in its ranks: Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen.