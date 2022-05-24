Rachel Zegler causes controversy in her first image as Snow White

ANDn the last days the first images of Rachel Zegler, star of west side story, characterized for the live action version of Snow White preparing Disney with one of his most iconic stories. However, the photographs have not convinced fans.

The winner of Golden Globe, 21 years old, appears wearing the traditional attire: blue bodice and long puffed sleeves together with a canary yellow tulle skirt. The sleeves, on the other hand, are a longer version of the original costume from the animated version. However, it is very similar to original version of the story, released in 1937.

Zegler also sports plenty of hair clips to hold her short hair back while walking in a pair of UGG boots.

The characterization does not meet the standard of the perfect beauty princess that was created in the cartoon, so criticism of the talented actress has been constant since not giving this role to a Latin actress has generated disagreement among those who have always imagined a white princess

These disqualifications are not new:

In an interview with Andrew Garfield for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” earlier this year, she stated that when she was cast in the film “It was something huge that was trending in Twitter for days, because all the people were angry.

“We need to love them in the right direction”, he detailed in reference to those who criticized his choice over his race. And added: “At the end of the day, I have a job to do and I am very excited to do it. I can be a Latin princess” .

Never in a million years did I imagine this would be a possibility for me. You don’t normally see Snow White of Latin descent. Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries though.” Rachel Zegler

He later stated that: “Snow White is a huge icon, whether you’re talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that go with it. But you don’t particularly see people who look like I love that I am.” me playing roles like that” .

The June 2021 announcement where Zegler was cast in the role came months before audiences were to see her debut in West Side Story, film by Steven Spielberg, to be released in December. In the role of Maria, she won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

While the Snow White remake will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man). Gal Gadot also participates as the Evil Queen.

Zegler is recognized for its histrionic and vocal qualities. The same thing that the director of the tape highlighted:

Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering joy in this classic Disney fairy tale.” Mark Weber

In the classic fairy tale, Snow White is “fairest of all with skin as white as snow”. But director Marc Webb said Rachel was perfect for the role thanks to the actress’s “strength, intelligence and optimism.”