Rachel Zegler comments on the backlash of being cast in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Snow White

Although it is enjoying impressive success right now, Rachel Zegler she admits she suffered a noticeable backlash at the announcement of her casting in projects such as Shazam: Fury of the Gods And snow-white.

When she was only 17, Zegler landed the role of life: playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Zegler caught the iconic director’s attention after submitting videos of herself singing and, since she was cast, she quickly became a talent to watch. The debut of West Side Story was originally slated for late 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to December 2021.

So even though her film debut has been postponed, Rachel Zegler he continued to collect interesting roles. In early 2021, she was chosen for Shazam: Fury of the Gods of the DCEU, a highly anticipated sequel that will premiere in June 2023. Her character is still kept under wraps, although it has been confirmed that she will play the sister of Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu. Then, towards the end of 2021, Rachel Zegler became a Disney princess when she was cast to lead the live-action remake of snow-white. This means that Zegler’s first three movie roles are, in order: a Spielberg movie, a superhero movie, and a Disney movie. When we say “start well”.

Still, there were times when Rachel Zegler he didn’t feel up to it. Speaking in a new cover story for THR, Zegler talked about the weird feeling that came from being cast in major projects without her first movie having come out. With no one able to see West Side Story for an extra year, some people online started questioning her acting skills. This put Zegler in an awkward position:

“There was a huge shadow of impostor syndrome hanging over me. I was reading these horrible things people were saying, like, ‘What kind of influence does it have on whoever holds puppet strings in Hollywood? Because that must be the only reason he got these roles while waiting for the release of this movie. ‘ As bullshit as it is to read, it is heavy to digest. “