Rachel Zegler defends that the film is politically correct

Russell Crowe: “I don’t care if they praise me. The measure of success is personal”

Rome, Oct 18 (EFE).- Russell Crowe does not care about being one of the most famous actors in the world and, already with a gray beard, he sees success as a value, if not intimate, at least very personal: “I don’t I don’t care if they praise me, I just want what I do to have some kind of meaning for me,” he says in an interview with Efe in Rome, at the premiere of his second film as director, “Poker face.” “I think the measure of success depends on an individual judgement, you don’t need someone else’s list of triumphs to be happy. But it’s the kind of thing that someone who has experienced a certain level of success says,” says the New Zealander, leaving escape a laugh. Crowe downplays glory despite the fact that he has just tasted it in Rome, the imperial city to which he will always be linked since he rose to fame with “Gladiator” (2000) and which, in fact, has just named him an honorary “ambassador”. . “POKER FACE”, A SECOND TIME BEHIND THE CAMERA Such is his sentimental attachment to the Eternal City that he has chosen its Film Festival to premiere his second feature film as director, “Poker Face”, which will arrive in Spain on January 6. In the film, with the Spanish Elsa Pataky and the Australian Liam Hemsworth, Crowe plays an Internet betting tycoon who brings together all his friends offering them a millionaire loot… although to win it, they must give up their best treasure: their secrets “Poker face” came into his hands almost by chance that permeates every minute of this dark “thriller”. The initially chosen director suddenly retired, then the pandemic stopped everything and that’s when the producers played the actor’s trick, despite the fact that he was going through a painful moment after losing his father. “I didn’t build it, it came to me as a struggling project that needed someone to take control. And like crazy I said yes. I have love and faith in film as the most fluid art form so I don’t I didn’t care about limited time or resources,” he confesses. That passion has made him get back behind the camera, eight years after his first film, “The water diviner” (The water diviner, 2014), but we are talking about a mere vocation, because his intention is not to pursue applause or seduce to criticism. At least not now, at 58 years old. “For me, success depends on how much I enjoy the day, everything I do or any challenge I face, I don’t judge success according to external forces. I don’t care if people agree with me or if they praise me. I just want what I do has some meaning for me”, he reflects, as if savoring each word. “TAX THE RICH” his character in “Poker face” is so rich that he boasts of a Cézanne hanging two steps from the kitchen so the theme of the abyss between the elites and the common mortal arises alone. For example, is he in agreement with the slogan “Tax the rich”, that the rich pay more? Sitting in the room of a luxurious Roman hotel, Crown does not evade the answer, but expands: “Everything is relative, okay, because a dollar is a dollar (…) I think things are unbalanced in the approach between individual taxes and allowing large companies to pay less taxes. It doesn’t make sense,” he says. In other words, in his opinion, states must make sure that multinationals pay to guarantee quality social services: “Universal health must be a duty,” claims the actor, also known for his role as a philanthropist. “Therefore, it must be essential, regardless of the taxes that we all have to contribute, to make sure that anyone who needs healthcare can easily get it,” he says, with that parsimony and deep voice so typical. And he settles: “People’s health has to come first. Whatever the system we want to implement and whatever the percentages, it has to try to improve people’s lives.” NOT TO TALK ABOUT RETIREMENT As for his filmography, on the one hand Crowe confesses “a certain level of affection” for that Roman general, Máximo Décimo Meridio, who fought beasts and tyrants in the Colosseum and who earned him an Oscar. “That changed a lot of things, it put me in a different rank and it was a success, but it was many years ago (…) Maybe I didn’t do a third, a fifth or a tenth, but I went ahead with other roles,” he apologizes. protagonist of “Master and commander” (2003), “Cinderella man” (2005) or the musical “Les Misérables” (2012). ” However, the past does not interest him much and he prefers to think of a future populated by characters that he will one day give life to, such as the exorcist Father Amorth in “The pope’s exorcist”, his next film. I’ll do it,” says this large, gentle-looking actor as he takes off his glasses to rub eyes that seem tired, after so many acts in a Rome that has made him part of its sacred imagery. Gonzalo Sánchez (c) Agencia EFE