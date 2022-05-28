Rachel Zegler is criticized for the new images in her role as Snow White: the Internet defends her | entertainment pop culture

Now, who will join the list is Snow White, since Disney has already started the recordings of this new bet.

Who is Rachel Zegler, the new ‘Snow White’?

The actress who will play the sweet woman with short hair is Rachel Zegler, a 21-year-old girl with Colombian roots.

At his young age, he was part of the Oscar-nominated film ‘West Side History’ and will also participate in the second film of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, which is scheduled for release in 2022.

With a promising career, Rachel was cast in this role alongside Gal Gadot as the fearsome stepmother, and Andrew Burnap as the prince who falls in love with her.

From the moment the starring role was announced, many netizens expressed their disagreement, since the American girl did not bear a significant resemblance to the animated version.

This intensified after the first images of Racherl Zegler on the set of ‘Snow White’ were revealed, then social networks began to share their negative opinions about her appearance.

The actress was attacked for her role as Snow White

“Don’t come to me with the fact that @rachelzegler is the perfect actress to play Snow White, it doesn’t fit her”, “I wanted to give Rachel Zegler a chance as Snow White, but with this photo I didn’t feel like it”, “I didn’t like it how he looks, he has no bearing and his face simply does not go with the princess”, are some of the comments.

In fact, it was emphasized that the actress does not have the same skin tone as the cartoon, which triggered racist opinions.

“She doesn’t look alike, even the skin tone doesn’t match”, “Isn’t Snow White supposed to be whiter? They took away a vital part of the character” or “I’m open to diversity at Disney in terms of ethnicity and skin color But I don’t think Rachel Zegler is the right person to play Snow White, maybe someone like Mackenzie Foy.”

Internet put a stop to the ‘haters’

Faced with this wave of criticism, many defended Rachel, noting that the dress she was wearing, which is very similar to that of her animated version, was the one that made her look strange because it was “horrible” and looked poorly done, leaving out her physical features. .

Others defended their beauty tooth and nail by attributing that their appearance in the photos is due to the fact that they were taken by paparazzi and that, in addition, on many occasions they wear different dresses for rehearsals.

Finally, there were netizens who did not agree with the choice of Rachel Zegler as Snow White, but that did not mean that others had the right to criticize her.

“I understand that you don’t like Rachel Zegler as Snow White in live-action (me neither), but was it necessary to mess with her physique?”, “We already know that many do not want Rachel Zegler as Snow White, but leave her alone, do not criticize others for their physique”, “I hate going to Twitter and a thousand hate messages against Rachel Zegler, she is very beautiful and no one should be insulted”, are other positions on social networks.

Some indicated that it is not even an official photo, nor have they seen the movie.

Additionally, there are people who still cannot believe that the criticism of a 21-year-old girl continues.