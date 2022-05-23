Entertainment

Rachel Zegler is seen as Snow White for the first time and fans make fun of her appearance

It is not a secret of how in these times we have seen the inclusion in the characters of series and movies in recent years. Rachel Zegler She has been seen in character for the first time when she begins filming scenes in the controversial reboot of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs via Daily Mail.

the actress of West Side Story , 21, takes on the lead role of Snow White in the live-action remake, but her choice was criticized when critics questioned why Disney had chosen a Latina actress to play the traditionally ‘fair’ German character. However, Rachel shrugged off the scandals when she was seen walking around the set in London on Thursday, dressed in traditional princess attire.

The Golden Globe winner donned a billowy gown with a cobalt blue suede bodice and puff sleeves that was attached to a canary yellow tulle skirt. Marc Webb, director of the Snow White adaptation, said Rachel’s “strength, intelligence and optimism” made her the right choice for her iconic role. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” he said in a statement to AFP. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of the rediscovery of joy in this classic Disney fairy tale.”

However, users on social networks, specifically Twitter, were quick to mock the costumes and appearance of the next Snow White on the big screen:

