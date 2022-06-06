Rachel Zegler Joins The Cast Of ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

the prequel to The Hunger Games focused on the character of President Snow continues with its signing process. After announcing that Tom Blyth would play the tyrant starring in the project, now it is confirmed that Rachel Zegler will also be present in the play as Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 tribute that Snow must train. The actress who left an indelible mark on West Side Storyand who is currently working on the live-action of Snow White With Gal Gadot (we have already been able to see some first images of how she looks like a Disney princess), go through one of the most outstanding action sagas of recent years, which has been somewhat stopped but now will return with more content.

The project manager is delighted with this star signing

“I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and I knew I was looking at a star who would dominate the screen for a generation. Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and caring. Rachel will make this character unforgettable,” says the director in charge of the work, Francis Lawrence.

Zegler has a special connection with the character of Lucy Gray Baird, since she is described as having special singing skills and a special charm. The artist has good musical skills, as she commented in Steven Spielberg’s feature film. Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents will premiere on November 17, 2023, a somewhat remote date that of course allows you to review the entire saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ and even get your hands on the original novel to be able to know the story in advance. Francis Lawrence has been in charge of three feature films in the saga, so he will know how to get the most out of this new installment.