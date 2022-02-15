Rachel Zegler makes relationship with a West Side Story colleague official

Rachel Zegler is the new promise of Hollywood. The actress made her big screen debut as the star of West Side Storythe remake of the 1960s musical and film of the same name directed by Steven Spielberg. The role of Maria opened the doors of the cinema to her, so much so that the actress, even before arriving in the theater, was chosen by Disney to also interpret snow-white in the next live action. The interpretation of him in West Side Story so far she has garnered several Critics’ Choice Award nominations and also earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical Motion Picture. Very popular also on social networks, it seems that Rachel Zegler, in addition to her career, has also found the love on the set of West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler confirms relationship with a co-star of West Side Story

There were several rumors in Hollywood, but the actress has finally confirmed what fans had already suspected for months. On the occasion of Saint Valentinethe actress celebrated the feast of lovers by confirming that she has one relation with a West Side Story co-star. Who is it about? Thanks to Instagram, we are sure: next to her, in a black and white shot, figure Josh Andres Rivera.

The actor, in Steven Spielberg’s remake, plays Chino, Maria’s first boyfriend. The public gets to know him at the beginning of the film, when Chino accompanies Maria to the school dance. An important step, since it is precisely there that the girl meets for the first time Tony. But, unlike her character, in real life Rachel Zegler has found an understanding with Josh Andres Rivera. As reported Just Jared, for some time now there was talk of their hypothetical love story. Fans have figured it had been tender for a year now, but neither had ever confirmed, at least so far.

By posting that selfie together, fans were finally able to express their joy, flooding Rachel Zegler’s post with supportive comments. The actress also showed the new haircuta scaled bob cut that, in addition to being a glamorous example, also demonstrates that the actress is busy with the live action of snow-white. As reported Just Jaredin fact, Rachel Zegler is currently in London working on the Disney set and, for Valentine’s Day, Josh wanted to join her.

