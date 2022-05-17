Rachel Zegler speaks out about the accusations against Ansel Elgort

Actress Rachel Zegler shared a movie with Ansel Elgort and is tired of being asked about other people’s private issues.

In 2020, they accused Ansel Elgort of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2014. The actor said the relationship was “brief, legal and fully consensual”. Now the actress Rachel Zegler He says he doesn’t want to vouch for a grown man:

“There’s an inherent awkwardness that comes with realizing there are tons of people who think you have to answer for the actions of a grown man who can speak for himself. It’s wildly disappointing at every turn. It doesn’t matter how you look at it. No matter how many times I’ve tried to justify people’s concern when it comes to me in my brain, but then I realize that it comes from a place in me, to have to answer for it, and that they didn’t really care if I was Right or wrong, it was really painful.”

“And also not paying attention to the conversation between myself and these other incredible women in my cast, without any thought process for our experiences as women in the industry who are constantly in close encounters with men of power, and a very iconic woman in Hollywood who has spoken out about his experience with sexual assault. In the grand scheme of things with this woman who has come forward with these accusations, I cannot imagine what she had to go through. If I’m sitting here thinking that those days were traumatizing for me, I don’t pretend to know. I could never know.” Revealed Rachel Zegler.

The actress continues with her film career.

after brand new West Side Storywe can see Rachel Zegler in Shazam! Fury of the Godsbut he will also lend his voice to the animated film spellbound and will make Snow White in the movie Disney starring Gal Gadotwho will act as the wicked Queen.