Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story says she was not invited to the Oscars gala

The film has 7 nominations in this edition, including Best Film and Supporting Actress.

Next Sunday the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. Among the candidate films with the most nominations is ‘West Side Story‘, the last film of steven spielberg. In it, the filmmaker covered the musical by Stephen Sondheim after having a first film adaptation, and considered one of the most memorable films in history.

Although the film has not been received in theaters as expected, it has received the approval of critics, which has made the film have seven nominations, including Best Director, Best Film and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose. It would be logical to think that the protagonists of it, Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort or Mike Faist They will also attend the ceremony. But it seems that at least the first one doesn’t.

Rachel Zegler

Zeglerthe new one Maria, has commented that he will not go. In a post by Instagrama user told him that he really wanted to see the outfits that you have prepared for the night of the Oscar. In a first reply, the young actress gave a piece of news that has been so commented on by Twitter: she is not invited to the ceremony, “so my boyfriend’s tracksuit and shirt”, put the actress in reference to her outfit for that night. Later, in a second response given the surprise of her followers at the news, Zegler He elaborated a little more, where he made it clear that his non-presence in the delivery of Hollywood Academy Awards.

“I don’t know, I’ve tried, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen: I’ll support”West Side Story‘ from my couch and I’ll be proud of the work we did so tirelessly 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle happens and I get to celebrate our movie in person, but hey, that’s the way it is sometimes I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage, I’m disappointed too. But nothing happens. I am very proud of our film.”

Zegler20, still has very few roles in Hollywood. However, his interpretation of Maria next to Ansel Elgort was highly praised, despite not getting a nomination for Best actress. This has not been the case with the new Anitain fact DeBose She is the favorite to win the statuette for supporting actress. Perhaps because it was one of the most popular films of the season, it was so shocking that she did not attend the ceremony next Sunday. Although she has seen all the support she has had this Sunday since she posted it, she could turn things around. Without a doubt, the actress counts unconditionally on the fans:

“OMG guys! I appreciate all the support, I really do. We live in unprecedented times, and it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to make movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I have the lucky to be currently filming in London)… and to the award ceremonies alike. We all respect the process. I’m going to put the phone down.”

In addition, her career is taking shape and she has several -and large- projects: the actress is now immersed in new roles such as Snow Whitesince she will be in charge of being the princess in the live-action that she prepares Disney of his first film. Gal Gadot will be the stepmother, and the film can possibly be seen in 2023. Before we will see it in the sequel to ‘Shazam!‘, scheduled for next December.