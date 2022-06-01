Rachel Zegler, the new Disney princess: This is what ‘Snow White’ looks like | Film and Television

Disney continues with its strategy of adapting all its classics to live action movies. And despite the fact that its result is being uneven, there are classics for which this adaptation (and update) is going to come in handy. It is the example of Snow White that will come to life thanks to the actress Rachel Zegler.

Until now the images of the interpreter turned into the character were a real secret. But after many weeks of filming, we have finally been able to see how the great protagonist of the film has been characterized.

As you might have guessed, his character doesn’t lack a single detail: hairstyle, dress, makeup… The only thing that doesn’t fit us in the photo is the smartphone, but who knows if the live-action version goes from classic to futuristic and Snow White and the 7 dwarfs now have wifi at home.

The new take on the classic tale has captured the spirit of the original costume that Disney drew nearly 85 years ago. And although the casting of Rachel Zegler as one of the first live-action Disney princesses brought with it the usual controversy between supporters and detractors, it is clear that the production has captured the spirit of the animated film.

The interpreter’s profile is very similar to that of the original Snow White and few actresses could have achieved a similar image. Alongside Zegler, the cast of Snow White will also feature another big star, Gal Gadot, who will play the Evil Queen.

The curious thing about the matter is that in front of the first image we see of Rachel Zegler turned into Snow White, we have seen how Gal has already said goodbye to the shoot. He did it with a farewell photo from the set so it looks like there won’t be many scenes where they overlap or put them together in post-production.

Live-action Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb (Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer), with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have already penned the lyrics to two new songs for the remake of Aladdin from Disney in 2019, they will also write new songs for the film.

Rachel Zegler in The Hunger Games

Once the sweet Disney princess finishes her filming, the one for the prequel to The Hunger Games will be waiting for her. Lionsgate has confirmed that Rachel Zegler herself will be in charge of playing Lucy Gray, whose weight in the plot will be very important since she will be a tribute from District 12.

Her role also happens to be President Snow’s romantic interest prior to his assault on the Capitol. About her character in the work of Suzanne Collins, it can be said that she is an intelligent girl and linked to music, but disastrous skills in terms of survival in games.