Rachel Zegler to star in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel

Based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, the “Hunger Games” films became one of the most successful franchises ever adapted to film. Now, a new film is being adapted from the prequel novel published by Collins in 2020, under the title “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents”.

Production company Lionsgate announced Tuesday that actress Rachel Zegler has been cast as Lucy Gray Baird, the prequel’s lead, alongside Tom Blyth as the previously announced young President Snow.

The story takes place decades after the events of the original trilogy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, and focuses on Snow’s rise before becoming president of Panem, chosen as a mentor to the District’s tribute. 12, Lucy Gray Baird, during the 10th Hunger Games, being the central action of the prequel.

“The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents” will be released in theaters in November 2023, and will again be directed by Francis Lawrence.

Rachel Zegler was also cast as Snow White in the live-action Disney Princess, with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.