Rachel Zegler to Star in ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

As announced by the production company Lionsgate through its social networks, the star of “West Side Story”, Rachel Zegler, will play Lucy Gray Baird, the lead role in the prequel to “The Hunger Games.”

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is the title of the film which is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

Rachel will appear alongside ‘Billy The Kid’ star Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow.

The story is set many years before the events of the existing films, when Snow, who becomes Panem’s tyrannical president, is still a teenager.

The film is being adapted from Suzanne Collins’ 2020 book of the same name.which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, who is brought to life by Jennifer Lawrence.

Lucy Gray, hailing from impoverished District 12, is chosen for the gladiatorial games and Coriolanus is assigned as her mentor. She draws Panem’s attention when she sings defiantly during the harvest ceremony, which Coriolanus hopes to use to curry favor, Deadline said of the tape’s description.

The film will once again be directed by the veteran filmmaker responsible for “The Hunger Games”, Francis Lawrencewho stated that Zegler was chosen, among other reasons, for her vocal abilities necessary to embody Gray Baird.

“When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility and fiercely powerful and determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills – she is the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray,” she said in a statement.

Donald Sutherland played the overbearing President Snow in the first four films, which followed the story of a brutal annual affair in which two teenage tributes from each of Panem’s 12 districts are randomly chosen to fight to the death in a battle challenge. televised survival.

