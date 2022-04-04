Rachel Zegler Updates Status of Live-Action Snow White: ‘It’s Going Very, Very Well’

With Disney obsessed with moving its animated films to live-action format, Snow White It is the next season for fans of this genre and for those who enjoyed as children the fantasy stories full of magic with which the House of the Mouse made its fortune. Rachel Zeglerafter resolving the inconvenience of not being invited to the Oscar Awards, has now updated the development status of Snow White, a feature film that she will star in and that recently had a fire on its set, which went a bit unnoticed and that in principle was not It would have affected the shooting.

For AND!, Zegler has assured that the film is progressing very well and that it is also being a very fun experience. In addition to emphasizing that she still cannot believe that she is going to be a Disney princess, something for which she received a lot of criticism at the time and for which she had to defend herself in her day. Peter Dinklage was also another of the actors who throw some wood on the fire calling Disney herself a hypocrite.

“ “It’s going really, really well. We’re having so much fun on set, it’s so magical. And every day I pinch myself because I’m a fucking Disney princess, it’s so stupid.” [remata entre risas]”.

Premiere in 2023

For now we do not know much more about the state of Snow White, beyond that, as we said, it is progressing well. It is clear that the feature film will be accompanied by quite a bit of controversy, especially because of the accusations of Dinklage (which made Disney make the decision to accompany the protagonist with other magical creatures) that set social networks on fire.

The live-action of Snow White have Gal Gadot as the Wicked Witch and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan. If all goes well, the movie should be released in 2023. We’ll see how it sits with Mark Webb leave your netslinger buried in the past and focus on other types of mainstream products.

