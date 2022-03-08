Racial prejudices influence mental and physical health of minorities

People who live in communities with high levels of racial prejudice have a higher incidence of heart disease and mental health problems, as well as mortality in general, according to research from the American Psychological Association (APA, in English).

The studies, published Monday in the journal Health Psychology, were led by Eli Michaels of the University of California, Berkeley, to “measure the racial climate in which people live, work, play and pray.”

“These investigations revealed that living in an area with high levels of racial bias can harm health and widen health disparities,” Michaels said.

The researchers used a variety of sources to measure racial bias at the community level, including tens of millions of data points from large-scale surveys, Internet searches and social media.

For example, analysis on Google Trends focused on how often user searches used a racial slur. Four studies looked at data from Twitter messages that included negative expressions toward “people of color.”

These and other studies examined how different indicators of the level of racial bias in an area correlate with health data for individuals living there, including mortality rates, birth-related problems, cardiovascular disease, mental health, and general health. Of the health.

All of the studies found a link between levels of racial bias in communities and adverse health outcomes for people of color living in those areas.

The article indicates that there are several theories about how racial prejudice in a community can harm health, and one of them is that, at the individual level, living in a more prejudiced community can increase the number of prejudiced interactions experienced by each person. person, and that increases stress.

“At the community level, the strongest racial prejudice can erode social capital, that is, the norms of reciprocity, trust, and social obligation in a community,” the article stated.

This erosion leads to less social and emotional support to de-stress life events, and less political support for policies and programs that can improve the health and well-being of all members of the community, according to the researchers. .