Racing Force, from the institutional placement 31.2 million. The debut on the stock market on November 16

Racing Force Spa, parent company of Racing Force Group, concluded the institutional placement aimed at the admission to trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Milan. The offer price was set at € 4.50 per share. Based on the offer price, the total value of the transaction (including the over-allotment option, as defined below) is approximately equal to 31.2 million euros and the capitalization of the Company at the start date of trading will be approximately 106.9 million, including the capital increase of approximately 20.3 million.

Racing Force Spa, strong interest from institutional investors

The firm reported that the offering received strong interest from leading institutional investors, with broad geographic diversification, resulting in overwritten demand of more than 6x at the offer price.

Based on the requests received as part of the offer, they have been allocated 6.3 million shares, of which 4.5 million newly issued ordinary shares of the Company, deriving from a capital increase with the exclusion of the option right. And an aggregate of 1.8 million existing ordinary shares sold by Saye spa (approximately 1.7 million shares), an entity controlled by the family of Paolo Delprato (CEO and president of the Company) and Nehoc Systems Limited (approximately 0, 1 million shares) an entity controlled by Stephane Alexandre Cohen (executive director, co-ceo) of Racing Force Spa and CEO of Racing Force International Wll.

The selling shareholders have conceded in favor of the Sole Global Coordinator an option of over-allotment to cover any over-allocations, short selling and stabilization activities as part of the offer for 0.6 million additional shares.

The floating is approx 26.5% of the issuer’s share capital without taking into account the possible exercise of the over-allotment option. In the event of full exercise of the over allotment option, the free float will be approximately 29.2% of the Company’s share capital.

THE net income that come from the subscription of the new shares will be used by the Company to finance the development and the growth of the activity of Society, strengthen its asset structure and maximize his future financial flexibility.

The period of lock-up will be of 12 months from the start date of negotiations both for the company and for the selling shareholders and some directors and key representatives of the Company’s management.

Following the completion of the offer, Saye Spa will hold about the 59.4% of the overall share capital of the Company (approximately 56.9% in the event of full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

On November 16 Racing Force Spa debuts on the stock exchange

There date scheduled for the start of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth Milan and the November 16, 2021 subject to the issuance of the relative provision by Borsa Italiana pursuant to the current “Regulation of the markets organized and managed by the Italian stock exchange“. The payment of the shares is expected on the same day.

As part of the offer, Equita sim Spa was appointed to act as Sole Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, Euronext Growth Adviser Specialist. Emintad Italy srl acts as the Company’s financial advisor. Lca Law Firm acts as legal advisor to the Company and the Nomad.