“Racism has created a caste system and black women are at the bottom of the list”

By Ernest Garratt.

The Oscar winner Viola Davis is making history in the Hollywood film industry. Your movie The Woman Kingwhich premiered this Thursday in Chilean theaters, fIt was number one at the box office in the US. at the time of its North American debut. He raised in his first weekend no less than 19 million dollars.

Quite a milestone if we consider that It is a production with an almost entirely African-American cast. that vindicates not only a racially discriminated group that has historically been discriminated against, but also stars a woman.

Viola Davis herself occupies that position in the role of Nanisca, an African warrior who is part of the Amazons called Las Agojie: the personal guard of the King of Dahomey in colonial Africa in the 19th century. A remarkable commercial film of adventures, action and with acts of justice towards the underrepresentation of the African-American population in Hollywood narrative, “La Mujer Rey” has put Viola Davis in the spotlight of success like never before.

Sitting in front of an audience of reporters eager to learn more about this production, Viola Davis first clarifies some ideas about Las Agojie, the group of African warriors that really existed and that inspires the film.

“The first time I heard of the Agojie was when I started making the movie, actually, and I’ve probably always heard of the Amazons., but that is a name of the colonizers. So I knew about them, but only vaguely. But it wasn’t until, probably, when Maria Bello really pitched the idea in 2015 that I really delved into it,” says the producer and star.

And he continues: “I am very aware that you should not say Amazonas, but give them their real name, which is Agojie. And there is only one book that they gave us all, which is The Amazons of Black Sparta, which became our reference book in the investigation (…) They were the unwanted ones. They were disposable. Once again, black women are disposable. That’s hard to hear. They were recruited into the military unit between the ages of 8 and 14. And if they decided they didn’t want to be an Agojie, many of them were beheaded. There was no option. If you became an Agojie then you couldn’t have sex, you couldn’t get married, you couldn’t have children.”

The actress and producer Viola Davis, who spent seven years fighting to materialize this project, is fully aware that The Woman King it is a powerful message in the present context where and when racism continues to be daily bread. “Racism has created a caste system and black women are at the bottom of the list,” she says with conviction and passionately reflects on how black women have been made invisible: “Our power is not seen. You don’t see our beauty, our complexity. There is a feeling that we are so strong that we are not even vulnerable. There is also the feeling that we are invisible even to our white counterparts, our white counterparts. And I think, once again, where all that culminates. And I think that’s one of the reasons why there are so many issues that affect black women because we’re not seen as valuable.”

