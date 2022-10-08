“Racism has created a caste system and black women are at the bottom of the list”

By Ernest Garratt.

The Oscar winner Viola Davis is making history in the Hollywood film industry. Your movie The Woman Kingwhich premiered this Thursday in Chilean theaters, fIt was number one at the box office in the US. at the time of its North American debut. He raised in his first weekend no less than 19 million dollars.

Quite a milestone if we consider that It is a production with an almost entirely African-American cast. that vindicates not only a racially discriminated group that has historically been discriminated against, but also stars a woman.

Viola Davis herself occupies that position in the role of Nanisca, an African warrior who is part of the Amazons called Las Agojie: the personal guard of the King of Dahomey in colonial Africa in the 19th century. A remarkable commercial film of adventures, action and with acts of justice towards the underrepresentation of the African-American population in Hollywood narrative, “La Mujer Rey” has put Viola Davis in the spotlight of success like never before.

Sitting in front of an audience of reporters eager to learn more about this production, Viola Davis first clarifies some ideas about Las Agojie, the group of African warriors that really existed and that inspires the film.

“The first time I heard of the Agojie was when I started making the movie, actually, and I’ve probably always heard of the Amazons., but that is a name of the colonizers. So I knew about them, but only vaguely. But it wasn’t until, probably, when Maria Bello really pitched the idea in 2015 that I really delved into it,” says the producer and star.

And he continues: “I am very aware that you should not say Amazonas, but give them their real name, which is Agojie. And there is only one book that they gave us all, which is The Amazons of Black Sparta, which became our reference book in the investigation (…) They were the unwanted ones. They were disposable. Once again, black women are disposable. That’s hard to hear. They were recruited into the military unit between the ages of 8 and 14. And if they decided they didn’t want to be an Agojie, many of them were beheaded. There was no option. If you became an Agojie then you couldn’t have sex, you couldn’t get married, you couldn’t have children.”

The actress and producer Viola Davis, who spent seven years fighting to materialize this project, is fully aware that The Woman King it is a powerful message in the present context where and when racism continues to be daily bread. “Racism has created a caste system and black women are at the bottom of the list,” she says with conviction and passionately reflects on how black women have been made invisible: “Our power is not seen. You don’t see our beauty, our complexity. There is a feeling that we are so strong that we are not even vulnerable. There is also the feeling that we are invisible even to our white counterparts, our white counterparts. And I think, once again, where all that culminates. And I think that’s one of the reasons why there are so many issues that affect black women because we’re not seen as valuable.”

With Agojie on the big screen and leading the global box office, women of African descent, says Viola Davis, can finally feel worthwhile. And I hope that, in a sense, help black women tap into that warrior spirit inside them, because everything comes from a place where they feel worthyDavis says. “And it’s very, very important for black women to see that they can lead a global box office and that it doesn’t have to be a male presence, that it doesn’t even have to be a white presence. It’s just them. They are. They are the focus.”

Faced with the question raised by the accredited press about how this film represents a personal struggle to vindicate Afro-descendant women, Viola Davis uses the measure of her experience as an actress.

“I can’t stress enough how hard you have to work for your value as an actor and as an artist. And once again, I always use the example of the best actresses I have met throughout my entire career. The Meryl Streeps, the Julianne Moores, the Helen Mirrens,” she says passionately. “We can go on and on, right. And the reason we know they’re great is because they’ve had a chance to prove they’re great. And the power of art is that we bring that art imitates to life. The reason they are written like that is because we feel they are worthy of it. My narrative as a dark-skinned black woman doesn’t feel dignified. There is a spoken and unspoken language in all of our culture, in all of our lives, everywhere. Everywhere it is emphasized that it is not worth as worthy. We use all kinds of things, referring to everything. Our skin tone. Your nose is too wide, your lips are too big. ‘You’re more of a best friend. You’re not a protagonist.’”

In fact, Viola Davis points to a remembrance of her physical appearance that was, in some way, a driver of change in the search for narratives for women of African descent. “I remember one person said to me out of the blue, I think we were talking about ice cream, and out of the blue, she was like, ‘You know, you’re not beautiful.'” That is one of the reasons Julius (her husband) and I are committed to elevating people of color in the narrative and the broad spectrum of humanity. If art imitates life, there have to be narratives with African-American women. I have to do it to feel like my life really means something. That I am worthy I’m as dignified as anyone: like a Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep.”