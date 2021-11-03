Racist chants in Ibra, Curva Sud Roma closed one shift with conditional
Roma have been sanctioned for the chants of insults aimed at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessié during the match against Milan last Sunday, lost 2-1. The sports judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, has in fact decided to inflict on the Giallorossi team “the obligation to run a race with the sector called” Curva Sud “without spectators”. The penalty, in any case, will be suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS with the warning that, if during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation. So, a turn with the conditional.
Rome: “At work with authorities to verify what happened”
“At AS Roma there is zero tolerance towards racism in all its forms”. Thus the Giallorossi club with a note on its website responds to the sentence of the Sports Judge who closed the Curva Sud with the conditional sentence for discriminatory choirs against Kessié and Ibrahimovic. “Not being in possession of all the information on the episodes mentioned and of the documents relating to the provision of the sports judge – reads the press release – the Club is already in contact with the competent authorities and institutions to verify what happened”