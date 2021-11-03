Racist chants in Ibra, Curva Sud Roma closed one shift with conditional

Roma have been sanctioned for the chants of insults aimed at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessié during the match against Milan last Sunday, lost 2-1. The sports judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, has in fact decided to inflict on the Giallorossi team “the obligation to run a race with the sector called” Curva Sud “without spectators”. The penalty, in any case, will be suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS with the warning that, if during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation. So, a turn with the conditional.