Radar. 18 must-see comics released this week

Tango (Coconino Press). The new comic by Fulvio Risuleo (to the texts) and Antonio Pronostic (to the drawings), already authors in 2019 of Sniff, is a crossroads graphic novel where the reader is called upon to decide the fate of the protagonist couple from time to time. Lele and Miriam are about to take the plunge, buy a house and move in together, but from now on they will have to face a series of choices that will put them at the crossroads of a surprise or a conflict. Here are the first preview pages.

Lucky Luke: Choco-Boys (Ninth Art). Almost simultaneously with Germany, the new story of Lucky Luke arrives in Italy written and drawn by the German cartoonist Ralf König, known for his humorous gay themed works published on Linus. For the occasion, the cowboy invented by Morris decides to take a vacation and spend a relaxing time in the Crowfoot Valley, where the new chocolate fashion is going wild. To disturb his quiet will be the hunters of autographs and the nearby Indian tribe, probably hostile to the spread of all that sweet. Here are a few things to know.

Sunset blue (Feltrinelli Comics). It is the third book created by Leo Ortolani in collaboration with ASI – the Italian Space Agency after There is room for everyone (published by Panini Comics in 2017) e Moon 2069 (published instead by the same Feltrinelli Comics in 2019). The protagonist is an astronaut on a mission in space with the only company of a hallucination from the face of Nicolas Cage, who will find life far from Earth, on a planet with a blue sunset.

Asterix and the Griffin (Panini Comics). The new book of Asterix, the thirty-ninth dedicated to the character conceived by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, marks the fifth collaboration of the duo of authors formed by Jean-Yves Ferri (texts) and Didier Conrad (drawings), after Asterix and the Picts of 2013, The Papyrus of Caesar of 2015, The race of Italy of 2017 and Vercingetorix’s daughter of 2019. The story sees Asterix, accompanied by his faithful friend Obelix, the little dog Idefix and the druid Panoramix, involved in an adventure in search of the Griffon, the mythological animal with fangs and a raptor’s beak.

Quarantine Prophets (Panini Comics). Designed by Giovanni Timpano, it is the first chapter of the new narrative universe conceived by the director and writer Fabio Guaglione (True Love, Mine, He laughs) and produced by Panini Comics in collaboration with HarperCollins. In a dystopian present, a group of people who develop paranormal abilities are led into a maximum security facility, but none of them know whether for protective or some shady purpose. Here is some info on the whole project.

Infinite Frontier (Panini Comics). The new relaunch of DC Comics arrives in Italy. Written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Xermanico, Infinite Frontier starts from what was told in the events Dark Nights: Death Metal And Future State and is centered on the various DC universes, which have come together to form a real Omniverse. Here are a few things to know about the project.

Spider-Man: The shadow of the spider (Panini Comics). After Spider-Man: The story of my life, Chip Zdarsky returns to rewrite Peter Parker’s past in a story drawn by Pasqual Ferry (Thor). Many years ago, on Battleworld, Spider-Man replaced his destroyed costume with a black symbiote. But what if, instead of Eddie Brock, Peter Parker himself became Venom?

Bill Everett’s Sub-Mariner 1 (Panini Comics). The first of two hardcover volumes dedicated to the pre-war tales of Namor, the character created by Bill Everett in 1939 for the Timely Comics publishing house (which later changed its name to Marvel). Over 400 pages of comics – largely unpublished in Italy – that date back to the Golden Age of American comics, including the first crossover in history: Namor against the Human Torch.

Come on Dark 1 (Panini Comics). First release of the new manga by Q Hayashida (Dorohedoro) who follows the events of Zaha Sanko, sought after by half the world because his bones can fulfill any desire, even that of becoming the ruler of everything. Aided only by his robot companion Avakian, capable of transforming himself into a backpack, the boy must continue to flee in order to live in peace.

Attack on Titan 34 (Panini Comics). This volume concludes the best-selling manga by Hajime Isayama, which tells of a medieval world in which gigantic creatures threaten the existence of humanity, now confined to fortified cities. Eren, the boy who feared giants, has now become the most dangerous man in the world, and it’s up to Mikasa, Armin and the survivors of the Reconnaissance Army to face him in the decisive battle.

Cyclopedia Exotica (BD editions). Aminder Dhaliwal is a Canadian animator and cartoonist, author of Woman World, included in the list of the 20 best comics of 2018 according to Amazon USA (but still unpublished in Italy). Dhaliwal’s new book is set in a fantasy world and features a small community of Cyclops, a largely immigrant population. Whether they are artists, parents or yoga students, Cyclops face aggression and xenophobia, but are determined to find love, become sociable, and spend their time with everyone else who is different from them.

New York Cannibal (Oblomov). It is the most recent comic by the illustrator François Boucq and the writer Jérôme Charyn, one of the most representative artistic couples on the French scene in the 1980s and 1990s. Continue the story told in Little Tulip, which Oblomov has published closely to allow you to read the entire saga. It is a story set in New York in the nineties and deals with the theme of trafficking and child abuse. Here are some preview pages.

One Piece 99 (Star Comics). Ninety-ninth release of the “manga of records” by Eiichiro Oda, born in 1997 and about to enter its final phase. While his companions block the pursuit by Kaido’s underlings, Luffy heads for the terrace and finally reaches the enemy. All the actors are gathered on the stage and a fierce battle is about to take place: it is time for the great battle on the Isle of the Orcs. The register will be published in both regular and “Celebration Edition”, with pvc dust jacket, mini poster inside and maxi poster attached.

Mashle 1 (Star Comics). Written and drawn by Hajime Komoto, it is a story set in a world governed by magic and centered on a character who has nothing magical about him, but who is forced to enroll in the most prestigious academy of magic in order to survive. Here he will aim to become the most powerful sorcerer of all.

Inuyasha Wide Edition 1 (Star Comics). First volume of the new Italian edition of a classic by Rumiko Takahashi, the historic creator of Lum And Ranma 1/2. On her fifteenth birthday, Kagome is attacked by a terrible demon who sucks her into a well, catapulting her back in time by several centuries. In an attempt to escape from him, the girl encounters a charming white-haired half-demon, sealed in a magical sleep. Awakened by Kagome, Inuyasha recognizes in her the reincarnation of the priestess Kikyo, keeper of the precious Sphere of the Four Spirits.

One Room Angel (Star Comics). The protagonist of this manga in one volume of Harada is Koki, a single thirty year old who has neither friends nor hobbies. He lives in a filthy apartment, has a poor job, and leads a dreamless and unpretentious life. One evening he is stabbed by a criminal and, just before he dies, an angel appears before his eyes.

Miskatonic (saldaPress). A comic poised between horror and noir, written by Mark Sable and drawn by Giorgio Pontrelli. At the beginning of the twentieth century, the United States was in the grip of the great Red Fear: the Communists could be everywhere, ready to jeopardize the country’s freedom. Tom Malone and Miranda Keller of the FBI investigate a mysterious series of attacks, but soon realize that the solution to the puzzle is much darker than expected.

Futagashira 1 (Bao Publishing). First release of a new manga series in 7 volumes by Ono Natsume, poised between historical novel and buddy movie. It is the story of two samurai brothers who embark on a long journey in search of themselves.

