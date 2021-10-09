Raddix was born, the first daughter with Benji Madden

Pink bow (to surprise) for Cameron Diaz: the actress, 47 years old, became the mother for the first time, of a little girl, given by her husband Benji Madden. They gave the news themselves, taking advantage of a social post to wish the followers a good 2020.

“We are so happy, lucky and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. It immediately captured our hearts and completed our family “, reads the post signed by both. «We are very happy to share this news, but we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little girl, so we will not post photos or share any other details, other than the fact that she is really cute! Indeed, for some it is wonderful ». The name, perhaps, may have been chosen for this reason, rad, among other things, just means gorgeous. A term that the new mother wrote in capital letters, which is already her diminutive?

Nothing else is known, no indiscretions have leaked about the actress’s pregnancy, about an adoption or about any other path taken to become a mother. What is certain is that since getting married to Benji Madden in 2015, Cameron has gone off the radar. Few or no public outings and very rare sightings paired with her husband. It all happened very quickly between them. The first sightings together in May 2014, the official engagement a few months later, during the Christmas period, and the wedding in January 2015, at their home in Los Angeles. Around, a few people, immediately: Drew Barrymore, a very good friend of Cameron, Joel Madden, Benji’s twin and like him the singer of Good Charlotte, and his wife Nicole Richie, who acted as Cupid for the two, inviting him to a barbecue.

Cameron and Benji have made confidentiality a basic feature of their relationship, even if over the years there has been no lack of mutual important statements, even in public. In August 2017 Benji, via social media, had defined himself as a very lucky man to have Cameron by his side, and she had reciprocated in an interview reported by People: “He’s my partner in life, and that’s all. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much. “

The latest statement dates back to last August, from the pages of Instyle: «The wedding was the best thing that happened to me. My husband is the most fantastic living being. He’s a great partner, I’m really grateful to him. I don’t know if I was ready (when I got married), though I knew Benji was special“. It is also to be next to him that Cameron gave up his career, but not only: “I don’t miss acting, he had always confessed to Instyle: «I have given the public more than half of my life, I feel that now the time has come to take some time for myself and regroup». A new role awaits her, that of a mother.

READ ALSO

All Cameron Diaz’s love for Benji Madden, “the most fantastic living being”