News

Raddix was born, the first daughter with Benji Madden

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Pink bow (to surprise) for Cameron Diaz: the actress, 47 years old, became the mother for the first time, of a little girl, given by her husband Benji Madden. They gave the news themselves, taking advantage of a social post to wish the followers a good 2020.

“We are so happy, lucky and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. It immediately captured our hearts and completed our family “, reads the post signed by both. «We are very happy to share this news, but we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little girl, so we will not post photos or share any other details, other than the fact that she is really cute! Indeed, for some it is wonderful ». The name, perhaps, may have been chosen for this reason, rad, among other things, just means gorgeous. A term that the new mother wrote in capital letters, which is already her diminutive?

Nothing else is known, no indiscretions have leaked about the actress’s pregnancy, about an adoption or about any other path taken to become a mother. What is certain is that since getting married to Benji Madden in 2015, Cameron has gone off the radar. Few or no public outings and very rare sightings paired with her husband. It all happened very quickly between them. The first sightings together in May 2014, the official engagement a few months later, during the Christmas period, and the wedding in January 2015, at their home in Los Angeles. Around, a few people, immediately: Drew Barrymore, a very good friend of Cameron, Joel Madden, Benji’s twin and like him the singer of Good Charlotte, and his wife Nicole Richie, who acted as Cupid for the two, inviting him to a barbecue.

Cameron and Benji have made confidentiality a basic feature of their relationship, even if over the years there has been no lack of mutual important statements, even in public. In August 2017 Benji, via social media, had defined himself as a very lucky man to have Cameron by his side, and she had reciprocated in an interview reported by People: “He’s my partner in life, and that’s all. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much. “

The latest statement dates back to last August, from the pages of Instyle: «The wedding was the best thing that happened to me. My husband is the most fantastic living being. He’s a great partner, I’m really grateful to him. I don’t know if I was ready (when I got married), though I knew Benji was special“. It is also to be next to him that Cameron gave up his career, but not only: “I don’t miss acting, he had always confessed to Instyle: «I have given the public more than half of my life, I feel that now the time has come to take some time for myself and regroup». A new role awaits her, that of a mother.

READ ALSO

All Cameron Diaz’s love for Benji Madden, “the most fantastic living being”


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
874
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
872
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
862
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
862
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
841
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
794
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
574
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top