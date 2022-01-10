Radeon RX 6500 XT, the price does not return: the ASUS models will start from 299 ?? in Europe

In recent days, AMD has “defended” the choice to equip the Radeon RX 6500 XT with only 4GB of GDDR6 memory explaining that it was a decision aimed at evading purchases by the miners and keeping the price around $ 199 tax free. At the moment the company has not communicated a price for Europe, but based on the history of the US / EU price lists for the RX 6600 series, the company could opt for a price of 219 euros including VAT.

The conditional is a must not only because ours is a mere hypothesis, but also because in these hours ASUS Germany has spread the prices which will practice its two upcoming proposals, the Dual Radeon RX 6500 XT and the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6500 XT, and they are far from our projection.

The Dual model has an MSRP of 299 euros, while TUF Gaming demands well 334 euros. The 299 euros are the same that, a few hours earlier, a French site indicated for the RX 6500 XT in general. Price lists quite salty, well above the statements of AMD, but for now they should be taken a moment with caution.

First of all, it is a single producer, who can make the choices he deems most appropriate. Secondly, we are talking about ASUS, whose products are known to cost more than those of other brands, even in different market situations. However, there is precisely the moment that the sector has been experiencing for over a year now and probably ASUS has simply fixed what will be the real prices of the product in the face of the scarcity of available solutions. Other realities could follow it.

If so, the Radeon RX 6500 XT it would lose all that painted appeal by AMD Gaming Chief Frank Azor towards gamers who want to play in Full HD at around 60 fps without passing out. On the other hand, if the price does not stay low, for many enthusiasts who still have a card like the Radeon RX 580 8 GB there will be no strong reason to upgrade their system.