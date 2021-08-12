Radeon RX 6600TX: Record-breaking Ethereum Mining Efficiency

The hardware novelty of this central week of August 2021 is undoubtedly the card AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, a new proposal from the Navi 2 family positioned in the mid-range segment of the market. Our analysis is available online at this address, while in this article we have compared the card Sapphire Pulse RX 66600 XT with that MSI RX 6600 XT Gaming X.

After the first reviews focused on the performance of these new cards with games, some online analysis has focused attention on the processing speed of this new GPU with cryptocurrencies, in particular with the Ethereum mining. The processing power is interesting overall, reaching 32MH / s, but it is certainly not a record value; it is, on the other hand, when compared to the consumption detected: with a little optimization work it was possible to contain the overall consumption in 55 Watts, as detected by the GPU-Z tool.

It is good to remember how the measurements carried out by this utility are a little conservative: the overall consumption of the card is therefore slightly higher but in any case such as to guarantee the Radeon RX 6600XT an excellent overall efficiency in mining with Ethereum.

Loading... Advertisements

From the table published on Reddit it emerges how the Radeon RX 6600 XT card is the one with the best overall efficiency, relating processing power to consumption in Watts. It is not the fastest ever, a position that belongs to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 card followed by the other top-of-the-range proposals from NVIDIA and AMD

This valid behavior of Radeon RX 6600 XT cards with Ethereum certainly cannot make passionate gamers happy, already struggling with the problems related to the reduced availability of video cards on the market combined with prices well above the price lists. The fear is that this dynamic may also recur for the latest addition to AMD, with mining farms that can grab a large part of the cards available on the market, reducing the remaining availability for gamers and increasing the price.