Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 made with two production processes: 5 and 6 nanometers

It is not a mystery: this year, more precisely in the last part of the year, AMD will introduce some desktop video cards based on the new RDNA architecture 3. Created to challenge NVIDIA and the future GeForce RTX 4000, the most disparate rumors of these solutions have emerged in recent months, including plausible information and immense nonsense.

In the last few hours, however, official information seems to have leaked, that relating to the production processes used by AMD to make the aforementioned GPUs. Brian Walters, AMD’s Infinity Data Fabric Silicon Design Engineer, let slip on LinkedIn that the company will build on two different manufacturing processes, TSMC’s 5 and 6 nanometers, for Navi 3x GPUs.

The rumors had anticipated that AMD could have used two production technologies for the new series, but if a company engineer writes it in black and white (now the profile has been changed), then everything changes. Based on what Walters wrote, the Ships 31 contemplates a production a 5 and 6 nanometers And so also Navi 32, while Navi 33 will be built relying on only 6 nanometers.

For some time there have been rumors of a “monolithic” Navi 33 with 5120 stream processors like the current Navi 21, while the other two chips would have double (Navi 32) and triple (Navi 31) stream processors (10240 and 15360 units) thanks to a Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design where multiple GPUs are located on the same package and act in concert as one large chip. The only detail yet to be understood is what will be achieved at 5 nanometers and what at 6 nanometers.

The use of two manufacturing processes is not new to AMD since it is the company has already traveled this path with the Ryzen 3000 and 5000 CPUs, where the chips with the cores are made at 7 nanometers, while the I / O die with all the interconnections is produced at 12 nanometers.

The profile also mentions the next series of Instinct MI300 accelerators, indicating the use of the production process a 6 nanometers. MI300 should therefore be an evolution of MI200 solutions (7 nm), the first to bring an MCM design to the market where two GPUs are on the same package (more details). MI300 should challenge NVIDIA Hopper and Intel Ponte Vecchio.