Radeon Super Resolution (RSR): AMD FSR Goes Into Drivers To Hit Hundreds Of Games | CES 2022

Not just hardware, software often makes the difference and at home AMD know it well. The company in 2021 introduced over 40 drivers with optimizations at the launch of the new titles, integrating 22 new features and improving the performance of video cards by up to 15%.

Not paying for these results, AMD is preparing for an equally important 2022 by announcing Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a technology that does the same thing as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), that is, it practices an upscaling to guarantee greater performance trying to preserve the image quality as much as possible, but this time it is integrated directly into the drivers. The algorithm underlying the two solutions is the same, and in the case of RSR it should be emphasized that the operation only requires full screen mode.

The integration in the drivers therefore allows activate (easily) Radeon Super Resolution on hundreds of games, without the developers of the same implement the FSR in their titles, which in any case are preparing to break through 70.

Radeon Super Resolution will arrive during the first quarter, along with other novelties such as AMD Link 5.0 to connect up to 4 friends to your desktop PC with Radeon GPU and play remotely on smartphones, tablets and other PCs, but also AMD Privacy View, a solution (developed by Eyeware) to ensure privacy through real-time eye tracking.