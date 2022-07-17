Radhamés Jiménez has not yet joined Operation Medusa

The lawyer and former Attorney General of the Republic, Radhames Jimenez Peña considered the accusation of the case Operation Medusa against the also ex-prosecutor Jean Alain Rodriguez as “implausible” so “I still don’t assimilate it”; However, he highlighted the professionalism of the current Public Ministry, but maintained that these accusations will have to be proven “before a court in an oral, public and contradictory trial.”

The formal accusation for the framework of corruption persecuted in the Operation Medusa it involves 41 people and 22 companies, most of them entrepreneurs. According to the accusation, those involved were part of a criminal network of corruption that operated from the Attorney General’s Office and that embezzled the State for more than 6,000 million pesos.

the organ of Justice He imputes the violation of articles 123, 124, 166, 167, 265, 266 and 405 of the Penal Code, which describe and sanction the coalition of officials, prevarication, association of criminals and fraud against the State.

“If what the Public Ministry proposes is how it is being proposed, it is something unheard of. Never seen, not even in the worst moments of the democratic institution, “he reacted Radhames Jimenezconsidering the accusation “inconceivable”, as long as it is proven in a trial.

“I have always been very respectful and more for the very fact of having passed through there,” said Jiménez, who was Attorney General of the Republic in the administration of former President Leonel Fernández for a period of six years.

When interviewed on the program “Encuentro Extra” that he hosts on Saturdays on Color Vision, the journalist Cristhian Jiménez, the political leader of the People’s Force explained that sometimes things are seen, so he reserved himself when issuing a further judgment to background.

When evaluating the negative impact that the so-called Medusa case could have on the image of politicians, he explained that it certainly affects, however, he considered that it would be necessary to analyze in a public, oral and contradictory trial whether the events occurred as the Public Ministry has stated.

“I think that there is a level of professionalization in the Public Ministry that we believe through that institution. One of the main objectives that we set for ourselves was the professionalization and independence of that Public Ministry that is now being talked about as independence,” he reflects.

Jiménez acknowledged that the independence of the Public Ministry from the Executive Branch is an achievement that began and developed during his management as well as that of Dr. Francisco Domínguez Brito.

He argued that today the Attorney General of the Republic cannot interfere in processes that, for example, are developed by the Prosecution Against Corruption Office.

Jiménez Peña recalled that when he was in the Attorney General’s Office, the foundation was built for the creation of an independent Public Ministry, in the administration of President Leonel Fernández.