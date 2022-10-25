Radiant at 55 Julia Roberts

Julia Fiona Roberts, who as a child was more interested in veterinary medicine than in acting, was born on October 28, 1967 in Georgia, United States. In the decade that she came into the world, her parents opened a workshop for actors and writers in Atlanta and when she was little, according to O, The Oprah Magazine, she attended theatrical productions.

His parents separated in 1971, and when he was nine years old, his father died of cancer. “I don’t remember his illness, but I remember him fondly and vividly,” he said at a cancer event 10 years ago, according to Extra. And he assured that it was difficult not to have it, especially having children. “That’s where you feel the real robbery. He is not here to be a grandfather.”

Her mother also died of cancer in 2015. “My mother worked full time and raised three girls practically on her own,” she told People in 2017. “My brother (also actor Eric Roberts) is older, so he had gone home. She never let the pressure show.”

Once she finished high school, the vet was out of the question and Roberts went to New York. Upon arrival she signed with a modeling agency and began auditioning. In 1986, a year later, she got her first movie, “Blood Red” after the recommendation of her brother, with whom she shared a set. However, the tape was not released until three years later.

By then Roberts had already worked on two other film projects, “Satisfaction” and “Mystic Pizza”, in which he had a leading role, and had participated in some television productions. 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” marked a turning point in her career and earned her her first Oscar nomination.

A year later, she shot the role that established her fame, that of Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman”in which he shares the poster with Richard Gere.

Throughout the nineties, he added more titles to his career, especially romantic comedies, thanks to films like “Something to Talk About”, “My Best Friend’s Weeding” or “Nothing Hill”. Throughout the two thousand she expanded her filmography with “Ocean’s Eleven”, “Mona Lista Smile” and “Closer”, among others. In the second decade of the new millennium, she was part of movies like “Eat Pray Love”, “Mirror, Mirror”, “Secret in Their Eyes” or “Monster”.

Julia Roberts won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the film “Erin Brokovich” on March 25, 2001. AFP PHOTO Timothy A. CLARY/mn (TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

The actress has been nominated four times for an Academy Award and in 2001 she won the best actress category for “Erin Brokovich”. “It was something that she wishes everyone could experience at least once,” she told Oprah Winfrey magazine. “It’s a total honor,” she assured her about what it means to win this award for an actress. “It’s exciting and on the one hand it means a lot of things and on the other hand it doesn’t really mean anything.”

This week the actress premiered “Ticket to Paradise”her first romantic comedy in many years and her first film in four, after “Ben is Back” in 2018. Roberts has been married to cameraman Daniel Moder since 2002, with whom she has three children.