Radiant Kim Kardashian: she brings her four children together for very happy photos

The holidays continue for Kim Kardashian and her tribe! Wednesday July 13, it is surrounded by her four children, kneeling on a sandy beach that we find the star of KUWTK in a photo that she posted on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian41, seems make the most of your vacation with his children. Wednesday, July 13, the reality TV star Keeping up with the Kardashians ignited the web with an image of her posted on Instagram surrounded by her four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, at the beach enjoying the sunset. In the photo, Kanye West’s ex is kneeling in the sand with her children that revolve around her. In other images, the family is having a lot of fun, including on the one with North, Chicago and their mother, Kim Kardashian. In another, Pete Davidson’s current girlfriend, 28, tries to ride on the back of his eldest daughter before falling into the sea in the next image. Another image in this slideshow titled “LIFE“, we see Kim Kardashian holding her daughter Chicago in her arms while kissing her on the cheek.

Vacations don’t seem to end at the beach for the kardashian family. Later, in the stories of the ex-wife of Kanye West, it is in a completely different setting thatwe find the little family. Indeed, they went skiing on an indoor track. “Skiing in the summer at the American Dream Mall must be my favorite thing to do!!!‘ reads under the photo of North West and his mother, Kim Kardashian, in ski gear.

Kim Kardashian: Nothing is more important than family

“LIFE“, a pretty good summary of this slideshow of love shots for Kim Kardashian. Moreover, the comments were not long in coming. “Oh I love !“comments a fan.”Too cute Saint with her little grimaces I crack“, adds another. “You are a mother hen“, mentions another.

On a daily basis, the reality star confessed having trouble being strict with their children. Kim Kardashian also told the magazine Parents that when his children wanted something – like candy – they started throwing a look she finds hard to ignore. “I usually give in and I give them what they want“She finally let go. However, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian indicates thatshe knows how to keep calm in all circumstances. “I’m not stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a super power when you have three children five and under running around “concludes Kim Kardashian.