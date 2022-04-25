Radiant Rihanna with Asap Rocky for her baby shower!

Ever since Rihanna got pregnant, all eyes have been on her. Besides, she was sublime with A$ap Rocky for her baby shower.

Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, everyone’s eyes have been on her. Besides, after hesitating for a long time, the star decided to have her baby shower. The singer appeared there more than radiant than ever alongside A$ap Rocky. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna under pressure

No need to introduce the star, everyone knows Rihanna. And for good reason. The 34-year-old singer managed to become a real phenomenon.

If on the side of his career, everything seems to be going well, it is something else in terms of his personal life. Indeed, since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, the paparazzi never let her go.

Wherever Rihanna goes, we always have her picture taken. Moreover, some media are ready to do anything to make the audience. And it’s nothing to say.

A famous media has been up to edit photos of the singer’s baby bump. But that’s far from the only thing bothering the 34-year-old star.

Indeed, the future mother just lived a moment rich in emotions for her and her baby. Barely out of his private jet, the father of his child was arrested.

Thus, A$ap Rocky is accused of being involved in a shooting case. One thing is certain, this news has turned Rihanna upside down.

The singer had also decided to put everything on stand-by until her darling is out of trouble. But, it seems that all their problems are solved.

Yes, because Rihanna organized her weekend baby shower. The star was beaming alongside A$ap Rocky. MCE TV tells you more!

She makes a splash at her baby shower in the arms of A$ap Rocky

No one can say otherwise. Rihanna is going through a difficult end of pregnancy. In fact, for several weeks, the singer is at the heart of many scandals.

Indeed, his companion was arrested by the police as he got off his private jet. Thereby, A$ap Rocky reportedly involved in shooting which would have taken place in November 2021.

A news that then took Rihanna by surprise. For the 34-year-old star, it was out of the question to keep the party for the arrival of her baby without her darling.

The singer then decided to cancel her baby shower. But, given what happened this weekend, it seems that things have settled for the couple of stars.

Yes because, the lovers have finally decided to Rihanna in the spotlight. This April 24, 2022, the singer and A$ap Rocky were seen together in Santa Monica, where the couple was about to celebrate the baby shower.

For the occasion, Rihanna was more radiant than ever. Moreover, for this very special occasion, the singer put on her 31.

So sweetheart A$ap Rocky wore rhinestone shorts, paired with a rhinestone bra, complete with an open white shirt and black blazer. One thing is sure, this little party made their fans happy. But, everyone is still waiting impatiently for the newborn to finally show up.

Photo credit :

Berzane Nasser/ABACA