Radical change in the future plans of Ousmane Dembélé

With controversy, disgust or not, Ousmane Dembélé is one of the proper names of FC Barcelona (for better and for worse). The Frenchman is a footballer who always energizes the attack and has been key for the Catalans, even when he decided not to renew in the winter market and made several enemies in the team. He has turned the whistles into applause and may be the big surprise.

‘Dembouz’ is a player who is always pushing forward in attack. Against Elche he returned to ownership and All Barça’s offensive moves were made by their right wing, but failed in the last pass and the defense from Elche, in addition, was intractable. In the second half, he started the play with which the azulgrana leveled the score; with a center that Jordi Alba finished off badly to assist Ferran Torres in the mouth of the goal.

At Barça, opinions are very divided regarding the Frenchman, but what is certain is that Dembélé has known how to channel doubts and offer the best possible level. Xavi is counting on him and he has let him know, praising him whenever he can and including him in his approach, but he would have also changed Vernon’s mind.

And it is that, despite the fact that a month ago his departure from Barça seemed sung, now the situation is very different. From France they have dropped that the ‘Mosquito’ has not decided his future and would be open to signing an extension of his contract with the Catalan entity. In ‘Telefoot’, in France, they have recently published a report on the French winger and have been ‘wet’ about his future.

Its author, Julien Maynard, has published a tweet in which he warns that “despite making contacts with several important European clubs, especially this winter, Ousmane Dembélé’s future is not decided. Exit or renewal at Barça, everything is still possible.”

Malgré des prises de contacts de plusieurs grands clubs européens notamment cet hiver, le futur d’Ousmane Dembélé n’est pas décidé. Départ ou prolongation au Barça, all this encore possible. — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) March 6, 2022

In Spain there is optimism with a renewal

Likewise, from Cadena COPE’s ‘Tiempo de Juego’, the journalist Helena Condis has pointed out that Dembélé’s renewal has never been so ‘real’. She explained that the French winger “leaves the door open to renew with Barça although his agent has not returned to negotiations with the club since they broke off negotiations in December.

The improvement of the team and Xavi Hernández, specifically, have been the keys for Dembélé to change his position regarding a hypothetical extension of his contract with the Barça entity. “Dembele feels very good at Barcelona and Xavi’s arrival has been key, he’s happier”they explained in ‘Game Time’ this Sunday.