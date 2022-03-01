Radical! The incredible change that the Barça bench has undergone

They are being very positive weeks for the FC Barcelona. Xavi Hernández has found the ‘key’ to definitively improve the team and now the good feelings that the azulgrana have left, for some time, are accompanied by results that have allowed Barça to dream of the Europa League and close the gap with the leadership of LaLigaSantander, all this accompanied by the growth of all the players in the squad.

Especially in the last week it has been noticed cHow the whole Barça has taken a step forward and the quality is more than remarkable, with few or no exceptions. The change of mentality in the team has been total and everyone has gone from the “this is what it is” that became so popular while Ronald Koeman was on the Barça bench. Everything seems different and improved exponentially.

There have been many changes with respect to the squad that the Dutchman left and the one that Xavi Hernández has made after the winter transfer market, with the reinforcements and departures, but also with the quality of the players and the resources from the bench to improve the team. For example, if the substitutes for the month of December are compared to how they are now, the change is radical.

Players like Inaki Pena (loaned to Galatasaray due to lack of minutes), Philippe Coutinho (on loan to Aston Villa) or Yusuf Demir (back to Rapid Vienna). The Austrian was, precisely, the footballer with the highest quality or who could invigorate the games for the azulgrana, but he was insufficient to achieve positive results.

There is also the case of the players who have stayed and improved. Òscar Mingueza and Sergiño Dest are a perfect example. The youth squad saw minutes against Napoli in the first leg and against Valencia, as a right back and central defender, respectively. He put on very good performances and was successful in covering up the danger for the band, far removed from the version of him at the end of 2021 that ‘unhinged’ all Barcelona fans.

With Dest the difference is overwhelming. He was on the starting gate during the month of January, when he too was relegated to the bench after being overtaken by Dani Alves. He starts as a substitute, but in recent games he has been very daring when it comes to joining the attack and intelligent when he has had to withdraw. He already adds his third game as a consecutive starter and four in the last five clashes of the azulgrana.

Luuk ‘de Gol’ and other quality substitutes

On the bench, there are also players like Eric García, who has been overtaken by the Piqué-Araújo couple and that, on occasions, he has been much lower than his real level (like against Espanyol), but he is a quality central defender who contributes a lot when he plays. Nico González has a similar case, but more positive. He has entered rotation after the midfield (De Jong-Busquets-Pedri) has settled, but he always makes himself known when he jumps onto the field.

It’s not the same situation a Riqui Puig who has been one of the few who has not known how to settle in the team. The youth squad is still not important, neither with Xavi and he will need an extreme improvement to overcome his rivals in the position. Finally, there are the strikers: Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay or Ousmane Dembélé himself.

The former Sevilla player has been great news in 2022 and dressed as a killer when Barça needed him most. Memphis, meanwhile, is coming off an injury that left him out of action for a month and a half and also left a good feeling in his ‘premiere’ against Athletic (with a goal included), while Dembélé is winning the ‘ sorry’ from Barcelona with recitals on the lawn.