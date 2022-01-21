Radim Passer speeds at 414 km / h in his Bugatti racing car

414 kilometers per hour on a German autobahn open to traffic, that’s madness! Yet it is not the first time that Radim Passer has been the protagonist of enterprises of this type. A record speed aboard his Bugatti Chiron racing car, defying all dangers. He did so in a stretch with no speed limit around Wittenberg, Germany.

Radim has published the video of the record, with great attention to detail; the Passer (among other things the English word means “the one who overtakes”, and falls just like a bean!), as we said, is already known for other exceptional records, always aboard equally extraordinary cars. On the exact same stretch of road, about 10 kilometers, the man had also driven his Bugatti Veyron (one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s cars) exceeding 400 km / h.

Radim Passer talks about his exceptional feats

The man, passionate about supercars and driving at full speed, also explained in his video i many drawbacks that he had to face, everything that forced him to repeat his exploits several times, in countless attempts made over several years, to be able to reach similar speed milestones behind the wheel of his Bugatti. An example? The man spoke of the too low external temperature, which did not allow the car tires to reach temperature, but also of various other unexpected events with the transmission.

Radim Passer’s previous record was in 2015, and so in July of last year, six years after his exceptional feat of driving on the German motorway without speed limits, the man managed to complete the new feat also with the Chiron, after having achieved the record with the Veyron. Before attempting to achieve his new record this time, however, he had the car checked in Molsheim, at the Bugatti service, which carried out a thorough inspection of the car. Passer undoubtedly wanted to make sure that he did not have to repeat the attempt several times due to problems with his car, or he simply wanted to pay more attention to the safety of the company, widening its margins thanks to the control by the experts.

The company thus provided Passer with all the guarantees, and the man gave the green light to his record-breaking feat. He showed up with friends and other supercars on the route he chose at 4:50 am, clearly to find as little traffic as possible.

Bugatti Chiron dream: record speed

And as we said, the man managed to break his record. His Bugatti Chiron (dream car) gave way to all of his 1,500 hp to let off steam, Passer at the wheel unleashed all possible power. Attending the shooting and overseeing the ‘mission’ were a Lamborghini Aventador, a Bentley Flying Spur, racing cars we know very well, and a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio. Radim Passer explained that the stretch of road he traveled for his record was 3 lanes, 10km long with a slight descent that allowed you to see the entire route. The man declared, after having gathered in prayer with all present before leaving, that his “enterprise is also carried out to induce you to consider a relationship with Jesus, which brings true love, joy and hope to anyone who comes to him” , undoubtedly an original thought.