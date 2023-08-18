Radio Havana Cuba | Cuban Boxing School Founder Alcides Saggara Celebrates 87 Years (+PHOTO)

Sagarra trained several generations of globally recognized boxers.

Photo: Latin Press

Havana, Aug 18 (RHC) Professor Alcides Sagarra, the founder of the Cuban Boxing School, is celebrating his 87th birthday this Friday.

Born in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, he first worked as a professional boxer and then as a teacher after graduating as a physical education teacher.

A severe illness of bronchial asthma prevented him from further progress in the ring, and then he decided to devote himself to pedagogy.

After the victory of the Revolution, on January 1, 1959, possibilities opened up for him and he took up teaching to become a sports coach in 1962.

In 1963 he took charge of the national team’s group of teachers, and from that year until 1964 he had valuable help from two colleagues, one from the then German Democratic Republic, Kurt Rosentil, and the other from the former Soviet Union, Andrey Chernovenko. ,

Sagra trained several generations of globally recognized boxers, such as Enrique Reguiferos (63.5 kg), Rolando Garbe (71) and Roberto Caminero (60), who in 1963 was Cuba’s first Pan-American champion.

From left to right: Savon, Sagra and Stevenson. Photo: File/RHC

Likewise, he raised star men to stardom in the boxing world, prominently featuring Teofilo Stevenson (over 81 and 91 kg) and Felix Savon (91).

He graduated from the current Sports University ‘Manuel (PT) Fajardo’ with a degree in Physical Culture and Sports, and has published various articles and texts referring to contemporary boxing training.

In 1992 he received his Doctorate in Educational Sciences, a title that consists of two scientific degrees.

His valuable and successful record of services rendered to the sports movement includes the achievement of 32 gold medals in Olympic Games, 63 in world events in senior categories and 64 among youth and cadets. (Source: Latin Press)